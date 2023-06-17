Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Gwen Stacy's gender identity sparks controversy among fans

Among all the exciting things happening in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the debate surrounding Gwen Stacy’s gender identity takes center stage. While fans were busy catching up with so many versions of the arachnid, the Mumbattan visit, and Spider-Man 2099 and his police force, many viewers caught a glimpse of the trans flag in Gwen Stacy’s room.

Although moviegoers are divided in their views about this take, there is no denying that this is a bold step by the makers towards their drive for inclusivity. Most LGBTQ+ characters in the Marvel and DC movies are revealed in post-credits or interviews. This time, the movie had cues put within the frames for the audience to notice.

The said cues – the trans flag in Gwen Stacy’s room and her alleged coming out before her father – have taken social media by storm. The question being posed here is whether Gwen Stacy is trans or just a trans supporter. This article tries to explore the cues to understand Spider-Woman’s gender identity.

What is the debate about Gwen Stacy’s gender identity?

The controversy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is whether one of the leads, Gwen Stacy is transgender. While some scenes in the movie have dropped hints pointing towards gender inclusivity, it is still unclear whether the character is trans.

Those viewers who think the lady arachnid superhero is transgender, point out the cues visible in the movie, such as the character wearing mostly pink and blue and her father having a trans flag pinned on his uniform. Moreover, one scene showed Gwen’s room with the tricolored transgender flag on the wall with the words “Protect Trans Kids” clearly visible on it.

There was also a hint about Gwen Stacy coming out to her father who was upset initially, but accepted it in the end.

狸ケン（╹◡╹）❤︎ @tanukiken_ Sorry not sorry but not even the BIGGEST ally has a trans flag randomly set up in their room with the caption “Protect trans kids” and has their father wear a trans flag badge unless the person themselves is trans. This is a heavy implication that she’s trans. #GwenStacy Sorry not sorry but not even the BIGGEST ally has a trans flag randomly set up in their room with the caption “Protect trans kids” and has their father wear a trans flag badge unless the person themselves is trans. This is a heavy implication that she’s trans. #GwenStacy https://t.co/tzrQZPx1rI

It is open to interpretation, since the makers have neither accepted nor denied the gender-bending identity of the character. While LGBTQ+ groups are claiming that the character belongs among them, die-hard comic fans deny this view.

They believe that the cues in the movie – the trans flag in the room or the flag on her father’s uniform – may prove that Gwen Stacy is a supporter of trans rights and not necessarily a trans character herself.

Earth-65, where the characters Gwen Stacy and her father Captain George Stacy belong, may not be a very trans-friendly place. The trans flags may be a way of showing support. However, the flag pinned on Captain Stacy’s police uniform could hint at a father’s support towards a daughter’s cause.

Another prominent feature throughout the movie has been the interplay of the color scheme that uses pink, light blue, and white – the trans colors – to represent various moods of Spider-Woman. Sometimes they show on her hair and sometimes in the background. Even when Gwen Stacy is anxious to talk to her father about her hidden identity, the room showcases these colours.

Whether the color scheme is deliberate or a coincidence is still unknown, as the studio has not offered any clarification at this point. However, viewers trust that the storyline is a tribute to the LGBTQ+ community and an allegory for the process of coming out.

How is Across the Spider-Verse an allegory for trans people?

Sam Gavin (Sam's Channel) @SamuelGavin This whole "Gwen Stacy is or isn't trans" argument strikes me as more of a 'viewers not knowing how to read movies' thing. It can simply be allegory to facilitate classic Spider-Man coming-of-age & outsider identity themes. It's subjective subtext, not a legitimate plot point. This whole "Gwen Stacy is or isn't trans" argument strikes me as more of a 'viewers not knowing how to read movies' thing. It can simply be allegory to facilitate classic Spider-Man coming-of-age & outsider identity themes. It's subjective subtext, not a legitimate plot point. https://t.co/JPB4nVsfWi

Spider-Man, both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, have a secret identity hidden from society and even their families, which is quite unlike Captain America or Iron Man.

The spideys hide their superhero identity so that they can fit in with the rest of society and are treated as normal teenagers. It can be argued that this is case with most LGBTQ+ people. While the community can find the webbing hero’s predicament relatable, they can also consider this similarity as an allegory.

Moreover, in the movie, when Gwen Stacy wants to confess her secret identity in front of her father, the series of events she goes through - from fear to her parent’s denial to final acceptance - is also a parallel to what many trans people experience in real life.

Furthermore, Miles’ mother’s concern for her son - from understanding that he has a secret to being worried that he is understood by society - despite not knowing the truth, is another hint to the allegory.

Dalia ☕️🦊💥 @darkkittyart Her fear of not being accepted for who she is, her trauma, and finally taking her power back. Gwen’s story arc was something truly beautiful to watch unfold. twitter.com/JayExci/status… Jay Exci ✊🏳️‍⚧️ @JayExci It doesn't matter if Gwen is "actually" trans. If some trans people see themselves in her, or find trans allegory in the story, it doesn't matter whether that was intended by the filmmakers or not. It's still a totally valid thing to take away from the work either way. It doesn't matter if Gwen is "actually" trans. If some trans people see themselves in her, or find trans allegory in the story, it doesn't matter whether that was intended by the filmmakers or not. It's still a totally valid thing to take away from the work either way. Whether this multiverse Gwen is trans or not, one thing is clear… the message here is “Protect trans kids.”Her fear of not being accepted for who she is, her trauma, and finally taking her power back. Gwen’s story arc was something truly beautiful to watch unfold. #GwenStacy Whether this multiverse Gwen is trans or not, one thing is clear… the message here is “Protect trans kids.” ❤️ Her fear of not being accepted for who she is, her trauma, and finally taking her power back. Gwen’s story arc was something truly beautiful to watch unfold. #GwenStacy twitter.com/JayExci/status… https://t.co/dSxTlaEoTP

There may not be any clear representation of transgenders in the main characters leading to controversy. However, there has been a subtle trans support in the movie making some fans glad.

Open to interpretation, Spider-Woman’s gender identity is not the main issue here, as the support and inclusivity in the plot shows that anybody, in any universe, can be a Spider-Person, hinting at an overall larger message.

