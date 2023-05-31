Superman and Lois season 3 episode 11: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The much-awaited Superman and Lois season 3 episode 11 is set to release on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on The CW Network. The upcoming episode, which will be roughly 42 minutes long, has been titled Complications and can also be streamed online on June 7, on The CW website.

Superman and Lois season 3 (Image via DC)

Episode 10, Collision Course saw Lois trying to interview Peia, but instead, she forced Lois to help her break out of the DOD's captivity. Meanwhile, Jordan and Jonathan returned home from a party after an incident. Sarah's father Kyle began to believe that Jonathan had powers and showed up at Clark's house to confront him. However, with people at the DOD in danger, Clark had to leave in the middle of their conversation, revealing his secret identity to Kyle.

Fans are now excited to see what episode 11 will have in store for them after Peia's reunion with her family.

Superman and Lois season 3 episode 11 will see Superman tracking down the Mannheims

Promotional video and what to expect

Just as is common with all episodes of Superman and Lois, the promo of episode 11, Complications was released right after episode 10, Collision Course aired on The CW Network.

After Peia's reunion with her family, Clark will help John Henry and General Lane to track them down. But he will also help Lois prepare for a certain procedure, and then leave Jordan and Jonathan with her to go after the Mannheim family.

Fans will also see an argument between John Henry and Natt, where the latter talks about her desire to help Matteo. Meanwhile, Bruno Mannheim's plan will go sideways as Peia's condition will begin to get even worse. So, it will be up to Superman to save the day as Peia gets out of control.

After episode 11, two more episodes will release as part of the ongoing season. Superman and Lois season 3 episode 12 will release on The CW Network on June 13, 2023, and the season finale will air on June 20, 2023.

Superman and Lois season 3 cast and synopsis

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch (Image via DC)

The series is all about the Man of Steel and it fuses the on and off-planet adventures of Clark and Lois with the domestic drama of raising two exceptional children.

The synopsis of season 3 by Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"After years of facing supervillains, monsters and alien invaders, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books' famed journalist Lois Lane come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever -- dealing with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois worry about whether their sons, Jonathan and Jordan, could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.''

It continues:

''Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing. The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah. Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, Gen. Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice.''

Superman and Lois season 3 features Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent / Superman. Leading the cast alongside him is Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. The rest of the supporting cast includes Alex Garfin, Inde Navarrette, and Erik Valdez, among many others.

