The Marvels star reveals the Disney+ shows fans must watch in preparation for the film

The Marvels star Samuel L. Jackson has recently revealed in the latest interview with Empire Magazine the three Disney+ shows fans must watch in order to prepare for the upcoming film. The three shows that one must watch, according to Jackson, are WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion.

The upcoming film will see Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, return to the big screen after a gap of four years, following her 2019 self-titled solo film and Avengers: Endgame. Larson recently appeared on the big screen in an uncredited cameo role in the mid-credits scene of 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

However, this time she will not have a movie all to herself but will instead be sharing the screen with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. Together, the trio will join forces to figure out why they end up switching places whenever they use their respective powers.

Three Disney+ shows are essential viewing for The Marvels

WandaVision, Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion all need to be seen in order to understand the story of Captain Marvel 2 (Image via Marvel)

As mentioned above, there are three Disney+ shows fans must watch to understand the plot and storyline of The Marvels, as per Samuel L. Jackson:

WandaVision

Ms. Marvel

Secret Invasion

WandaVision is essential viewing for fans as it marks the first appearance of Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, who serves as one of the three protagonists of The Marvels.

The show establishes Rambeau as a S.W.O.R.D agent assigned to investigate the small town of Westview, New Jersey, after its inhabitants are held captive by a spell unknowingly cast by Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, whom she helps escape at the end of the show.

The show also touches upon Rambeau's backstory and shows how she deals with life and work, especially the loss of her mother, Maria, to cancer, which had occurred while she was blipped away from existence by Thanos. This plot point will be at the heart of The Marvels, as it will deal with the complicated relationship between Monica and her mother's best friend, Carol Danvers.

The next show fans must watch is 2022's Ms. Marvel, which introduces Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan into the MCU. The show focuses on Khan, an Avengers fangirl who gains the ability to create hard-light constructs after coming into contact with two ancient mystical bracelets.

It also revolves around her daily life in school, relationships with her parents, brother, and friends as she tries to find her calling in life. Additionally, the mid-credits scene of the show is a direct setup for The Marvels since it features Carol Danvers in a cameo appearance as she teleports into Kamala's room.

The last show that Jackson suggests for essential viewing is his own upcoming series is Secret Invasion. As of now, it is unknown how the events of the show will factor into the upcoming film. However, given that the Skrulls, who are at the heart of the invasion, first made their appearance in 2019's Captain Marvel, it is possible that the events of that show are connected to Jackson's appearance in The Marvels.

Jackson, however, did say to Empire Magazine that the events of Secret Invasion have to happen so that the events of The Marvels can take place. Thus, the show and the film seem to be connected in what the actor deems an interesting way.

Other movies fans can and should watch in preparation for the film that are not mentioned by Jackson are 2019's Captain Marvel, which is quite obvious given that the film is the introduction of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel into the MCU, and Avengers: Endgame, which features Danvers in a substantial role.

The Marvels plot and cast details

The story of the upcoming film will see Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau join forces as they try to figure out how and why they end up switching places whenever they use their powers. During this time, they must contend with the new Kree Accuser, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

Kevin Feige revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the upcoming film is like an Avengers type of crossover film and that Iman Vellani's Khan will steal the spotlight. He compared Khan's characterization in the film to that of Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

The official synopsis for The Marvels reads:

"Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe."

It continues:

"When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

The following actors make up the cast of The Marvels:

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Park seo-joon as Prince Yan

Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

The Marvels is set to arrive in theaters on November 10, 2023. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta from a script written by Meg McDonnell and Zeb Wells.

