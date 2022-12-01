Thor: Why Chris Hemsworth is likely done with Woke Marvel

Chris Hemsworth has been playing a Marvel superhero for 11 years. Starting his journey as the God of Thunder in Thor (2011), he has appeared in a total of eight MCU projects. Two of those were under the direction of Taika Waititi.

The director first came on board with Thor: Ragnarok, which made a boom at the box office and faired well with fans and critics. However, Thor 4, or Thor: Love and Thunder, made fans feel less than satisfied, and the box office revenue was also underwhelming.

After being diagnosed with a proclivity towards Alzheimer's, Hemsworth has recently considered taking some time off in the future, which is why Thor 5 may be his last MCU film. Moreover, the star might not be interested in doing another Thor project with director Taika Waititi.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland @alzheimersocirl We would like to thank and support @chrishemsworth for being so candid about his recent discovery that he holds two copies of an Alzheimer’s gene ApoE4 (that affects just 2-3% of the population). We would like to thank and support @chrishemsworth for being so candid about his recent discovery that he holds two copies of an Alzheimer’s gene ApoE4 (that affects just 2-3% of the population). https://t.co/YRK1gCDfcj

Chris Hemsworth wants Thor 5 to be a serious movie

While appearing on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Chris Hemsworth opened up about how he wants the next Thor film to be but didn't confirm whether or not there is going to be Thor 5. Instead, he gave his idea of how he wants to be portrayed if he gets invited to the next Thor project. He said:

"It would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity…(laughs)…Thor lost his mind that last one, he's gotta figure it out now."

Chris Hemsworth added that it's about reinvigorating the character back to his roots since the God of Thunder's appearance in Thor 1, Thor: The Dark World, and Infinity War is different from what we saw in Thor: Ragnarok and Love & Thunder.

Why Chris Hemsworth wants nothing to do with Woke Marvel

Hemsworth joined the MCU as the mighty God of Thunder, who is perhaps the strongest Avenger capable of taking on the Hulk. However, the Thor franchise became the vessel for the woke agenda. Marvel is taking on more inclusive, woke character origins and casting, but that's not why people feel it's problematic.

Taika Waititi initially introduced a straightforward formula where he took the Norse god and his highly divine status in the cosmos and completely shifted the tone from sincere to comedic. While that worked for Ragnarok, it made Thor: Love and Thunder feel too goofy.

Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder (Image via Marvel)

The film started with Jane Foster going through chemotherapy, and by the end, she died through an act of courageous sacrifice. It provided a good character arc, but the audience couldn't feel its gravity since the story served as a background to jokes and one-liners.

While the wokeness does fail to sit right on the palette, it can be done much better, as evidenced by Wonder Woman. Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder had the same opportunity, but the film's staff squandered it.

Moreover, Chris Hemsworth spoke with Vanity Fair and expressed that after his diagnosis, he's not interested in working with directors who claim to be "mad genius," seemingly in reference to Taika Waititi. The actor told the outlet:

"I’m just at the point of my life where I’m meeting with different directors and [people say] 'Oh yeah, look, he’s a mad genius. Is that who I want to spend my days with?' Four months, five months of shooting and then you’ve got press and possible reshoots and so on."

It's pretty clear that Chris Hemsworth finds his character to have become a shell of what he once was. Thor is a glorious, courageous, and willful hero. Everything that's great about the God of Thunder has become a laughable plot device under Taika Waititi's direction, and Chris Hemsworth wants nothing to do with it anymore. This means that Thor's next portrayal in the MCU will be the character's reinvention.

What to expect from Thor next

An artwork of Chris Hemsworth as Thor (Image via Marvel)

Thor has multiple paths to go on. While the God of Thunder might be an integral force in the battle against Kang the Conqueror, he deserves his own farewell movie. However, there's a strong likelihood that Thor would sacrifice himself in the battle against Kang in much the same way that Tony Stark did.

Several things can happen, such as Thor reuniting with TVA Loki and teaming up with a multi-versal Avengers team. As the end of Thor 4 gave us a glimpse into Valhalla, that's likely where the Asgardian hero is headed. We saw Jane Foster pass away on the battlefield, which is what's required for one to transcend into Valhalla. While the possibility may seem like a bittersweet ending, it would serve as a fitting end to Thor's arc.

