What are Kamala Khan's love interests in comics? Exploring MCU love triangle hinted in Ms. Marvel

Fans are in awe of Kamala Khan's character and her story as told in Ms. Marvel, and with the way things are going, we think Ms. Marvel's success might push MCU to add more coming-of-age shows and movies to its spectrum.

The show has attracted a lot of younger audiences to MCU, as it focuses not just on Kamala's superhero journey but also on her life as a teenager from an immigrant family living in the States.

So far, we have seen a total of three potential love interests for Kamala in the very first season of Ms. Marvel: Bruno, Kamran, and Kareem, and it is needless to say that each of these characters is brilliantly adapted from the comics to MCU.

However, this new side of her story in the show makes us wonder about some of Kamala Khan's most notable love interests from the comics.

Prominent love interests of Kamala Khan from the comics

5) Nova

While Kamala Khan was fighting a terrorizing monster destroying the city all by herself, to her surprise, she was joined by another fighter close to her age, Nova, or Samuel Alexander, who was trained by Gamora and Rocket Racoon to be a potent superhero through his famous helmet.

As soon as Nova saw Kamala, he instantly fell for her and started flirting with her while they were fighting the monster. But the combo of fighting and flirting didn't do much for Ms. Marvel.

The more he made it obvious that he liked her, the more she got annoyed and started avoiding him. While Kamala wouldn't count him as her love interest, we can be sure Nova would.

4) Spider-Man

We're talking about our very own Miles Morales. Kamala Khan and Miles started communing, not knowing each other's secret identities, when they became a part of the Avengers. Nova was also in the mix as he was also a part of Marvel's most popular superhero team. Was it awkward to see these three together? Yes, sometimes it was. You can also say it was a kind of short-lived love triangle.

Miles and Kamala met in their civilian identities when Kamala represented Coles Academic High School at a tri-state area science competition with her friends, and Miles was leading the opposing team from New York. Things quickly grew intense as both spent the better half of the competition bickering.

However, when Bruno's unfinished project led to an explosion, Miles figured out her identity as they went to handle the problem in their superhero avatars and became somewhat infatuated with her.

3) Nuhuman

Already introduced on the show, Nuhuman, or Kamran, has been making constant appearances in Ms. Marvel comics throughout the years. Kamran and Kamala Khan's parents were family friends in the comics. His family moved out of Jersey City when he was little, and when they moved back a few years later, Kamala's family hosted a dinner for them.

As soon as Kamala saw Kamran, she started to develop a crush on him, just like she does on the show. They also became friends at the dinner party after discussing their mutual interests. Yes, just like they do on the show.

In the comics, Kamran was also an Inhuman like Kamala, so when the Terrigen mist clouded Jersey City, it activated their powers simultaneously. But while Kamala chose to do good with her powers, Kamran chose to use them for his benefit and started working for an Inhuman crime boss known as Lineage. He also forced Kamala to join her when she found out, but his evil ways made him another villain on Kamala's rogues' list.

2) Red Dagger

Known to be one of the best love interests of Kamala Khan in the comics, Kareem the Red Dagger was recently introduced on the show as well, and as soon as the fans saw him, they instantly fell in love with him. How can they not, when the couple's bickering on the show made everything extra cute? Kareem even gave his red scarf to Kamala as they parted ways in the most recent episode, which brought a smile to the faces of every MCU fan.

In the comics, however, their meet-cute is a tad bit different. The couple first met in their superhero avatars when Kamala visited her grandmother in Pakistan. Kareem also resided in her grandmother's home as his mother and Kamala's maternal aunt were close friends, but they never seemed to like each other at first.

However, the couple became friends when he came to pursue further studies in Jersey City and started living with the Khans. They also suspected each other's double life but never had an honest conversation about it.

1) Bruno Carrelli

Coming onto the most prominent love interest of Kamala Khan, Bruno Carrelli. Bruno has been Kamala's best friend since primary school in the comics and is the first person she lets in on her secret identity. He is her confidant, her rock, her sidekick, and also her "Tech Wiz Chair Guy" in her superhero adventures. As Matt Lintz, who plays Bruno Carrelli in Ms. Marvel, recently told Screen Rant:

“He's the tech whiz. He's a sidekick. You could say he's the Ned to the Peter Parker, Spider-Man,”

However, in Kamala's case, Bruno is not just Ned. He's also MJ. The couple has a will-they-won't-they dynamic throughout the comics, but it is evident that they are "the one" for each other. While it will take a long time for the duo to accept their romantic feelings for each other in the show, as it did in the comics, fans are here to witness it all.

Kamala Khan's romantic relationships have been presented very beautifully throughout many continuities. While she is quite the heartbreaker in most cases, it is always fun to witness the side-dish of some teen drama with the delicious main course of her superhero adventures.

