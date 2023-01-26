Who are the Illuminati in Marvel? Explained

Illuminati is the name of a secret association of superheroes in Marvel Comics. World’s most powerful superheroes and their teams are represented in this organization. However, its existence was always meant to be a secret.

The Illuminati holds members from more than one superpower team – The Avengers, The Inhumans, The X-Men, The Sorcerers, The Fantastic Four, and The Atlanteans. The members originally included Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Reed Richards, Black Bolt, Namor the Sub-Mariner, and Professor X.

The need for this type of association was to avoid any mass damage to the Earth from mega battles, whether on Earth or any other planet. The formation of this group was proposed by the future-thinking Iron Man, as exposed in the comic book New Avengers #7 (2004).

How did the Illuminati start its journey?

The story started after the mass destruction due to the original Kree-Skrull War. The death of the innocent public gave Tony Stark the idea of getting an alliance of highly efficient superpowers at the same table. He believed that the exchange of information and plans might avert similar impending catastrophes.

Despite initial resistance, the six core dignitaries came together for the best commitments. They had good intentions, but their path was neither straight nor easy. Disagreements, tough decisions, and dissolution are some of the threats that the Illuminati faced.

Their first mission, as told in New Avengers: Illuminati #1 (2006), was to travel to the Skrull world to convince them never to target the Earth. Regrettably, the members were seized by Skrull residents to experiment on them. Led by Iron Man, the members escaped, but the safety of humans was compromised, which was the cause of the regrettable events of the Secret Invasion.

The New Avengers: Illuminati #2 showed Reed Richards possessing Infinity Gems and the Infinity Gauntlet. Since the team could not destroy the gems, they decided that each member would keep one stone and not reveal its location to others.

What are some events that tore the Illuminati apart?

The first challenge was the problem connected to the Hulk. When the Hulk rampaged across Las Vegas, the group wanted to banish him to another far-off planet. Namor disagreed with the proposition and quit the group.

Angry Hulk returned to take revenge, hunted down each member of the association, and made them fight each other like gladiators. He exempted Namor from this ordeal, as the story of World War Hulk #1 (2007) declares.

A further cause of conflict within the group was the Superhuman Registration Act proposed by Iron Man. The story of the Civil War (2006) shows the superheroes taking sides, leading to two factions. In the edition of Avengers #7 (2010), the Hood started stealing the Infinity gems. Iron Man summoned the high-profile team and included Captain America in the group before dividing the gems between them.

According to New Avengers #1 (2013), Black Panther reunited the secret society of superheroes with new members to replace old ones when he became aware of the looming incursions. X-Man Beast substituted the late Charles Xavier.

Steve Rogers was given the Infinity Gauntlet to use its powers against colliding universes. When the gauntlet was destroyed, and Steve wanted to implement another solution, the members wiped his memory and dismissed him.

The apparent end of the Illuminati in Marvel Comics

Things escalate quickly after this in the Avengers (2012) series. Captain America remembers how the Illuminati wiped his memory and wants to avenge this insult. New members join the group, including Amadeus Cho, Captain Britain, Hank Pym, and Yellowjacket, while Namor joins the Cabal with Thanos, Maximus, Black Swan, Proxima Midnight, and others.

Namor betrays the Cabal since he is against the bloodlust of its members. However, Black Panther and Black Bolt leave him to die in a trap. Avengers and the Illuminati make unsuccessful attempts to counter the last incursion. In the incursion, only three members of the organization, Namor, Reed, and Black Panther, survive.

The Secret War (2015) shows Doctor Doom is alive, proclaims to be God-Emperor, and proceeds to create a fresh place called Battleworld. Black Panther and Namor collaborate to confront Doom and use an Infinity Gauntlet. This helps Reed Richards seek out Molecule Man, Doom’s power source.

Mr. Fantastic defeats Doom and restores the balance of the universe. The group has not convened since but may do so if the need arises. Fans will have to wait for another intense necessity to arise.

Where is the Illuminati in MCU?

Though MCU movies give a hint of the secret hand of the secret society behind many events, fans get a clear picture of the secret society in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The MCU Illuminati is different from those in the books, as is shown in the Doctor Strange 2 movie.

Besides Charles Xavier, Black Bolt, and Reed Richards, the movie has Baron Mordo, Captain Carter, and Captain Marvel Maria Rambeau. The originator of the Illuminati, Iron Man, was not seen in the movie, but the Ultron drones were dressed like Superior Iron Man, suggesting his involvement.

Actor Patrick Stewart played Professor X in Doctor Strange 2. The background music connects to X-Men ’97 theme, signifying a connection with the animation series. Scarlet Witch ends the top establishment in this movie.

Hopefully, Doctor Strange's future MCU projects might resurrect the organization with Earth-616 members – Professor X, Black Bolt, Reed Richards, and Namor. With the demise of Iron Man, Ironheart or the Hulk can be considered. As such, there is hope that the MCU will continue with a shadowy organization in forthcoming ventures.

