Who voices Angstrom Levy in the Invincible series? Everything to know about the character

The second season of the Invincible series concluded on April 4, 2024. The villain of the multi-dimensional plot of season 2 was Angstrom Levy, voiced by Sterling K Brown. The character met its end at the hands of Invincible, Mark Grayson, after a battle that took the two across many parallel universes.

For the uninitiated, the Invincible series is an adult animated series on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Robert Kirkman from the Image Comics series that he had created along with Ryan Ottley and Cory Walker. The superhero series follows Mark Grayson, who is the young adult son of Omniman Nolan Grayson. Striving to achieve the greatness his father is famous for, the young superhero struggles through his duties and personal growth.

While the Invincible series debuted in March 2021, season 2 dropped in two parts, November 2023 and March 2024, with four episodes in each part. Episode eight released on April 4, 2024, was the season finale.

Who is Angstrom Levy of the Invincible series?

Angstrom is a scientist turned villain (Image via Prime Video)

Angstrom Levy, the villain introduced in Invincible season 2, is a scientist who can create portals to different dimensions. His original plan was to assemble all his variants from different universes and collect their knowledge. He wanted to unify all the knowledge and wisdom across the multiverse to improve his world.

Levy had to drop his multidimensional project early leading to a mutated brain. Trying to imbibe all the collected knowledge of his variants, he also absorbed their memories and experiences. The combined memories started to drive him mad, while physically he was left disfigured.

Going by the unified memories his variants gave him of Invincible, Levy considered Mark Grayson as his enemy and wanted to destroy him. The second season of the Invincible series introduced the character and explained why he turned into an adversary of Mark.

Is Angstrom Levy based on Kang?

Levy was killed in the end (Image via Prime Video)

The character of Angstrom Levy is similar to MCU's Kang the Conqueror. Both can travel across universes and can manipulate their own incarnations to acquire power. The two characters also aim to become powerful by enlisting villains from different dimensions. In the comics, Levy had even enlisted an evil variant of Invincible to meet his objective.

Kirkman's Angstrom Levy arrived in the comics long before the MCU had conceived of Kang's character, in 2006's Invincible #14. However, the latter introduced the concept of the multiverse in a live-action format before DCEU. With Marvel's Kang the Conqueror already introduced in the live-action shows, Angstrom Levy may seem the DC version of the same.

How powerful is Angstrom Levy?

A scene from the series (Image via Prime video)

As per comics, Angstrom Levy was not too powerful initially and could move across realms with some limitations. However, after he broke open the Mauler Twins from the prison, they helped him gain more brain mass. While this helped him collect and store more information from his variants, too much diverse memory also fractured his brain.

While initially, Levy was not as strong as Mark Grayson, he aimed to outperform him physically. After a fatal injury, his physique was strengthened and rebuilt by physicians from another dimension. He also developed damage resistance and body augmentation as was evidenced by the degree of physical abuse he could endure. However, he is not one of the strongest characters.

What happened to Angstrom Levy in the season finale of the Invincible series?

Season 2 episode 8 of the Invincible series depicted Angstrom Levy taking on a fight with Mark by holding Debbie and Oliver hostage. When Mark tried to confront him and reason with him, he kept sending Mark through portals to different dimensions. After multiple multiversal travels, Mark felt confused and exhausted.

Back home, Debbie tried to attack Levy first with a shard of glass and later in a psychic conversation. Losing his control over Debbie's accusations, Levy retaliated by snapping Debbie's arm. Mark arrived through a portal at that time to see his mother's condition.

Filled with rage, Mark flew Levy out of home and battered him with blows. The fight took the duo through many dimensions when Levy attempted to strangle Mark in a deserted wasteland while threatening to harm Debbie and Oliver.

With that, the Viltrumite side of Mark exposed itself as the Invincible beat Levy to death by battering his face into a pulp. The original home variant of Levy died in the finale of the Invincible series.

The Invincible series is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.