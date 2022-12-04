Will Chris Hemsworth be Thor again?: Actor's grievance with Marvel explained

Will Chris Hemsworth be Thor again? The actor, who plays the God of Thunder, is currently making headlines thanks to the revelation that he was at risk of getting Alzheimer's, his plans on taking a break, plus his dissatisfaction with the state of his character in the MCU, especially due to the underwhelming reception of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth essayed the character of Thor in eight films in the MCU. His journey began with the eponymous film in 2011, following which he reprised the role in the Avengers films, Thor: The Dark World, Ragnarok, and most recently in Love and Thunder.

Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Love and Thunder (Image Credit: Marvel Studios)

The character has thus far had a very inconsistent arc in the MCU thanks to a combination of different writers/directors and uncertainty on what to do with him.

Despite having stated that he would love to continue portraying the God of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth's recent statements have cast doubts over his future as the much-loved character.

Is Thor laying down his hammer?

At risk of Alzheimer's

Chris Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky and twin sons Sasha and Tristan at an event for Love and Thunder (Image via Mark Baker/AP Photo)

Very recently, while filming for his National Geographic series, Limitless, Chris Hemsworth learned that he was at risk of developing Alzheimer's because he had a genetic predisposition to the condition: APOE4 Alzheimer's Gene.

Shortly after this, he quelled the worries of fans by saying that his career was not going to end but that he would be taking an indefinite break to focus on his family. He said:

"It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now, when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."

Prior to his acting break, Hemsworth completed filming for Extraction 2 (2023) where he will reprise his role as Tyler Rake, as well as Mad Max prequel Furiosa (2024).

A change in tone?

Thor in Avengers: Infinity War (Image Credit: Marvel Studios)

Hemsworth stated that if Marvel Studios calls him for a reprisal, he would return, but there would need to be a tonal change. He said:

"You look at Thor 1 and 2, they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love and Thunder are similar. I think it’s about reinventing it. I’ve had such a unique opportunity with Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character. I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes. It keeps me on my toes. It keeps me invested."

He continued:

"I’ve said this before but when it becomes too familiar, I think there’s a risk in getting lazy then because I know what I’m doing. I don’t know if I’m even invited back, but if I was, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity… [laughs] Thor lost his mind that last one. He’s got to figure it out now."

Many fans will say that the character was at his best in Avengers: Infinity War, which balanced his humorous presence and his tragic essence. It was during Ragnarok and Infinity War that he became one of the top characters in the MCU.

Hemsworth did say that he would do Thor 5 but that the film could be his last and serve as a send-off:

"I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans."

He continued:

"You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know — am I at that stage? Who knows?"

An indirect jab at Taika Waititi?

Left: Taika Waititi, director of Love and Thunder at the premiere, Right: Korg (voiced by Taika Waititi)(Image Credit: Marvel Studios)

While it cannot be denied that Taika Waititi reinvigorated the character of Thor in Ragnarok, we also cannot deny that the God of Thunder portrayed in Love and Thunder seemed a lot like a parody of the original one.

In what appears to be a jab at Waititi, Hemsworth has said that while he is open to many things in his work, the only thing he will not be open to is working with a "mad genius".

"I’m just at the point of my life where I’m meeting with different directors and [people say] ‘Oh yeah, look, he’s a mad genius. He’s mad, but he’s a genius, and he’ll make great films.’ I’m like, ‘Is that who I want to spend my days with?’ Four months, five months of shooting and then you’ve got press and possible reshoots and so on."

Will return if there is something fresh to do with the character

Thor in Thor (2011) (Image Credit: Paramount Pictures/Marvel Studios)

Hemsworth said that he would be open to returning as the character if there was something fresh, unique and interesting to do with the character.

He said:

"I'm completely open to it, if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world. I've always loved the experience. I've been very thankful I've been able to do something different each time."

Will Chris Hemsworth be Thor again? what are your thoughts? Feel free to leave a comment below.

Poll : 0 votes