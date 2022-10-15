5 records held by Indian players in the T20 World Cup

Team India have a mixed record in the T20 World Cup. Against all odds, they won the inaugural edition that was held in South Africa in 2007, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in an unforgettable final. However, the Men in Blue have failed to recreate the magic in subsequent editions.

They didn't reach the knockout stages in 2009, 2010, and 2012, coming up with some disappointing performances. India lifted themselves and came up with a terrific effort to reach the final of the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. However, they couldn’t lift the trophy as an inspired Sri Lankan outfit thumped them by six wickets.

The 2016 edition of the ICC event was played in India. There were high hopes from the hosts, who eased their way into the semi-finals before being knocked out by a power-packed West Indian outfit. When the T20 World Cup returned after a five-year gap in the UAE last year, the Indians failed to progress beyond the Super 12 stage.

The Men in Blue will be keen to make a great impact in the latest edition of the T20 World Cup, which begins in Australia on Sunday, October 16.

While India may not have won the crown since 2007, their players do hold a number of records in the competition. Take a look.

#1 Highest average - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli during the T20 World Cup against Pakistan last year. Pic: Getty Images

Former India captain Virat Kohli has produced some amazing numbers in the T20 World Cup. He holds the record for having the highest average in the history of the ICC event.

He first featured in the competition in 2012. Since then, he has played 21 T20 World Cup matches, scoring 845 runs at an exceptional average of 76.81 with a best of 89*. Kohli’s average has been boosted by eight not outs in 19 innings.

Former Australian batter Mike Hussey is a distant second on the illustrious list. He averages 54.62, having played 21 matches in which he scored 437 runs with a best of 60*.

England batting great Kevin Pietersen completes the top three. He played 15 matches in the T20 World Cup and averaged 44.61, scoring 580 runs with a best of 79.

#2 Most 50-plus scores - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has displayed great form after returning from a short break. Pic: Getty Images

Kohli also holds the record for having registered the most 50-plus scores in the T20 World Cup. While he is yet to score a hundred in the competition, he has crossed the half-century mark 10 times. Some of these knocks have come on big occasions. His 82* off 51 against Australia in Mohali in 2016 put India in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup at home.

Kohli stood up again in the semi-final clash against the Windies, smashing an unbeaten 89 off 47 in Mumbai. However, West Indies chased down a target of 193 with ease.

The prolific batter also scored 77 off 58 in the 2014 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, which also came in a losing cause. He had earlier contributed 72* off 44 in the semi-final against South Africa. Three of his 10 fifty-plus scores have been registered against Pakistan.

West Indies legend Chris Gayle is second on the list of batters with the most 50-plus scores in the T20 World Cup. He crossed the landmark nine times in the competition and converted two of those into hundreds.

Current Indian captain Rohit Sharma is third on the list with eight 50-plus scores in 33 matches and a highest of 79*.

#3 Highest strike rate in a 50-plus score - Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh during his legendary knock of 58 off 16 balls in the 2007 edition. Pic: Getty Images

Former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh holds the record for having registered the highest strike rate while scoring a half-century in the T20 World Cup.

He achieved the feat during his iconic 58-run knock off 16 balls in the 2007 T20 World Cup match against England in Durban, the same game in which he clobbered Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

Yuvraj smashed three fours and seven sixes in his blazing cameo and finished with a strike rate of 362.50.

Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik is next on the list among batters with the highest strike rate while registering a 50-plus score in the ICC event. He had a strike rate of exactly 300 when he hammered 54* off 18 balls against Scotland in Sharjah during last year’s edition.

Among batters who have scored a minimum of 25 runs in an innings, West Indies’ Dwayne Smith holds the record for the highest strike rate. He slammed 29 off seven balls in the 2007 edition against Bangladesh in Johannesburg. Smith ended the innings with a strike rate of 414.28.

#4 Most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli produced exceptional numbers in the T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

Kohli has also scored the most number of runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. He was in terrific form during the 2014 competition held in Bangladesh.

The 33-year-old smashed 319 runs in six matches at an average of 106.33 and a strike rate of 129.14. Kohli registered four fifty-plus scores, including a best of 77 in the final against Sri Lanka.

Tillakaratne Dilshan (317 in 2009), Babar Azam (303 in 2021), and Mahela Jayawardene (302 in 2010) are the only other batters to have scored over 300 runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

#5 Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper - MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni during the 2014 final. Pic: Getty Images

Former India captain MS Dhoni has affected the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the history of the T20 World Cup.

He played 33 matches from 2007 to 2016 and completed 32 dismissals behind the wickets - 21 catches and 11 stumpings.

Former Pakistan gloveman Kamran Akmal is second on the list. In 30 matches, he effected 30 dismissals - 12 catches and 18 stumpings.

Denesh Ramdin of West Indies completes the top three. In 29 matches, he registered 27 dismissals - 18 catches and nine stumpings.

