Alex Hales earns England call-up after three years; replaces Jonny Bairstow in 2022 T20 World Cup squad 

Opening batter Alex Hales has been named as Jonny Bairstow's replacement in England's squad for the tour of Pakistan and the 2022 T20 World Cup that was announced on Wednesday, September 7. The London-born batter last represented the nation in 2019, during a tour of the Caribbean.

Hales was initially snubbed from the squad despite good form, with England opting to go with the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, and Phil Salt at the top of the order. However, a serious injury to Bairstow paved the way for his return to the senior squad.

The England Cricket Board released a statement confirming the batter's inclusion in the squad, which read:

"Nottinghamshire batter Alex Hales has been called up to England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Yorkshire's Jonathan Bairstow after a left ankle injury sustained last week ended his chances of playing in the tournament.

"Hales, 33, who last represented England in March 2019, has also been added to the IT20 squad for the tour of Pakistan."

Representing Trent Rockets in The Hundred 2022, Hales played a pivotal role in the side's road to their maiden title. He scored 259 runs at a strike rate of 152.35 for the Lewis Gregory-led side.

He has plied his trade predominantly on the England domestic circuit as well as overseas T20 franchise leagues over the course of the last couple of years, which has helped him maintain his form.

Hales last played for England in 2019 before being suspended for failing drug test

The flamboyant opening batter has been regarded as one of England's premier top-order batters in white-ball cricket since making his debut in 2011. Hales has represented the nation in 70 ODIs and 60 T20Is and was even included in the squad for the 2019 ODI World Cup.

The explosive batter, however, failed a drug test for the use of a recreational drug ahead of the tournament. He served a 21-day suspension and lost his place in the England setup.

The right-handed batter struggled to make a breakthrough back into the team under Eoin Morgan, who was reportedly upset with the player for not upholding the team's values.

Updated England squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup:

Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Reserves - Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

Is Alex Hales the right replacement for Jonny Bairstow ahead of Jason Roy? Let us know what you think.

