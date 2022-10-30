AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Australia vs Ireland match

The Australia vs Ireland match in the ongoing T20 World Cup will take place tomorrow (October 31) at the Gabba in Brisbane. Both teams will look forward to boosting their chances of qualifying for the semifinals by registering a victory.

Australia and Ireland have both played three games apiece in the Super 12 round of the competition so far. Incidentally, both teams have registered one win and one loss, while one of their games got abandoned due to rain.

Big names of T20 cricket like David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher and Harry Tector will be in action during the game between Australia and Ireland.

The winner of the Australia vs Ireland match will inch a step closer to the semifinals, while the loser will virtually be eliminated from contention. Ahead of this key game, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head record in T20I cricket.

Australia vs Ireland head-to-head record in T20Is

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda MATCH UPDATE



Australia vs England has been called off due to rains 🤯



📸: ICC



#england #australia #engvsaus #t20worldcup #cricket MATCH UPDATEAustralia vs England has been called off due to rains 🤯📸: ICC 🚨MATCH UPDATE🚨Australia vs England has been called off due to rains 🤯📸: ICC#england #australia #engvsaus #t20worldcup #cricket https://t.co/vAXZtQegQn

Australia have a 1-0 head-to-head lead against Ireland in T20Is. The only T20I game between the two teams took place in 2012, where Australia recorded a seven-wicket win.

AUS vs IRE head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

Australia have a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head record in T20 World Cup games against Ireland. That game took place at the R Premadasa Stadium in the 2012 edition of the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka.

Last 5 Australia vs Ireland games in Australia

Australia have never hosted a T20I game against Ireland. Tomorrow's match will mark the first meeting between the two teams on Australian soil.

Last 5 AUS vs IRE games in Ireland

Ireland have never played a T20I game against Australia before.

Will Australia win their T20 World Cup 2022 match against Ireland? Share your answers in the comments box below.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes