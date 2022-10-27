ENG vs AUS, AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne pitch history and T20I records

The T20 World Cup 2022 action will return to the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday with another double-header in store for fans. Afghanistan will take on the in-form Irish team in the first match, which will be followed by the much-awaited England vs Australia match.

Ireland surprised fans by registering a five-run win against England on Wednesday in Melbourne. The Irish team will be keen to record another victory in the competition. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will hope that rain does not abandon their match again.

England will aim to return to winning ways, while Australia will look forward to building a winning streak after a win against Sri Lanka in their last match.

On that note, here's a look at some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous matches played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of tomorrow's double-header.

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne T20I stats

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#cricket #england #netherlands England have never won against a European team in men's T20Is World Cup 🤯 England have never won against a European team in men's T20Is World Cup 🤯#cricket #england #netherlands https://t.co/ofIsn3M08u

T20I matches played: 18

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 10

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 2

Highest individual score: 89 - David Warner (AUS) vs. England, 2009.

Best bowling figures: 4/30 - Josh Hazlewood (AUS) vs. England, 2014.

Highest team score: 184/3 - India vs. Australia, 2016.

Lowest team score: 74 - India vs. Australia, 2008.

Highest successful run chase: 172/5 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2017.

Average first-innings score: 143

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch report last T20I match

The last T20I match in Melbourne was abandoned due to rain. Afghanistan and New Zealand were forced to share points due to persistent rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Before that, Ireland beat England by five runs via the D/L method in Melbourne. Ireland scored 157 runs in the first innings after being asked to bat first. In reply, England were 105/5 in 14.3 overs when rain forced the officials to end the match.

Only five sixes were hit in the England vs Ireland match. A total of 15 wickets fell in the contest, with spinners accounting for four of them.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes