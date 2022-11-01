ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before England vs New Zealand match

The England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, November 1. Both teams are still alive in the race to the semi-finals.

The Blackcaps are currently at the top of the Group 1 points table with five points from three matches. They registered convincing wins over Australia and Sri Lanka, while their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain.

England, on the other hand, are third in the standings with three points from as many games. Their match against Australia was abandoned, whereas Ireland upset them in a rain-marred contest. England's only win came against Afghanistan in their tournament opener.

If New Zealand emerge victorious against England on Tuesday, they will certainly confirm their spot in the semi-finals. Ahead of this big game in Brisbane, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between England and New Zealand.

England vs New Zealand Head To Head to Head Record

England lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against New Zealand by 13-8. The two teams have played 22 T20Is, with one of them ending with no result.

England vs New Zealand Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup

The head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches between England and New Zealand stands even-steven at 3-3. England won the matches in 2010, 2012 and 2016, while Kane Williamson and Co. emerged victorious in 2007, 2014 and 2021.

Last 5 Games between England vs New Zealand (In England)

England have won two of their four home T20Is against New Zealand. Here's a brief summary of those four games:

ENG (191/7) beat NZ (135) by 56 runs, Jun 23, 2015. ENG (2/1) vs. NZ - No Result, Jun 27, 2013. NZ (201/4) beat ENG (196/5) by 5 runs, Jun 25, 2013. ENG (127/1) beat NZ (123/9) by 9 wickets, Jun 13, 2008.

Last 5 Games Between England vs New Zealand (In New Zealand)

England won an away five-match T20I series against New Zealand by 3-2 in 2019. Here's a summary of the five games from that series:

ENG (146/7) beat NZ (146/5) via Super Over, Nov 10, 2019. ENG (241/3) beat NZ (165) by 76 runs, Nov 8, 2019. NZ (180/7) beat ENG (166/7) by 14 runs, Nov 5, 2019. NZ (176/8) beat ENG (155) by 21 runs, Nov 3, 2019. ENG (154/3) beat NZ (153/5) by 7 wickets, Nov 1, 2019.

