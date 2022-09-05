"I still feel like I’m pretty good" - Aaron Finch backs himself to get out of ongoing run drought 

Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch feels that he will be back among the runs soon following a poor run of form over the last few months. The Victoria-born opening batter could only score 25 runs during the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe at home.

Finch famously led the side to their first T20 World Cup title last year and his captaincy title is under no threat. However, he has been short of runs for a significant while now and was far from his best during the side's tour of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The right-handed batter has recorded six single-digit scores across his last 10 ODI innings, with four of them being ducks.

Speaking about his form ahead of the Chappell-Hadlee series against New Zealand, Finch told reporters following an outdoor training session:

“Obviously, the performances personally haven’t been there to the output of runs, but I still feel like I’m pretty good. I mean, there are days when you will get a few freebies early on, so you get away and your innings naturally starts like that."

Highlighting David Warner's 94-run knock in the third ODI against Zimbabwe as an example of how difficult it was at the start of the innings, Finch said:

“There’s other days when you have to grind out the first 10, 15, 20 balls at times. Davey played a great innings the other day, but he battled really hard for his first 25 balls.”

Australia lost an ODI to Zimbabwe for the first time on home soil but managed to claim the series by a 2-1 margin.

The Men in Yellow have a busy schedule ahead leading up to the 2022 T20 World Cup and beyond.

Finch will lead Australia in the 2022 Chappell-Hadlee series

The five-time ODI World Cup champions will next participate in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand for the Chappell-Hadlee trophy. All matches are scheduled to take place at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Queensland.

Pat Cummins has been rested for the series, while Travis Head and Mitchell Swepson have not found a place in the squad. The two sides will face each other in the first ODI on Tuesday, September 6.

