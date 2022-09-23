IND vs AUS 2022, 2nd T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs Australia match?

India beat Australia by six wickets in yesterday's (September 23) T20I match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. In a game that was reduced to eight overs per side due to wet outfield, the Men in Blue chased down 91 in 7.2 overs to square the three-match series at 1-1.

Sent in to bat after losing the toss, Australia put up 90 for five, courtesy of Matthew Wade’s unbeaten 43 off 20 balls. However, Indian captain Rohit Sharma (46* off 20) came up with an equally brilliant effort to ensure a much-needed victory for his team.

Rohit began the chase in terrific fashion, launching Josh Hazlewood for two sixes in the first over. After whacking a length delivery over midwicket, he pulled a short ball over deep square leg. KL Rahul made it three sixes in the over by whipping a half volley over midwicket. In the second over bowled by Pat Cummins, Rohit hooked the pacer for another six.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, however, kept Australia in the game. He cleaned up Rahul for 10 as the opener completely missed a slog sweep. Virat Kohli came in and played a couple of attractive strokes before being undone by his nemesis for 11.

The Indian No. 3 chipped down the track, but was bowled as the ball skidded through and knocked the leg stump. Zampa was on a hat-trick after Suryakumar Yadav (0) missed a premeditated sweep and was trapped plumb in front of the stumps.

Rohit, however, ensured the target was never out of sight. In the sixth over, he smacked Sean Abbott for consecutive boundaries. There was more action as Cummins had Hardik Pandya (nine) caught off a slower short ball in the penultimate over. However, Rohit found a crucial boundary off the last ball, placing a wide delivery backward of point.

With nine needed off the last over, Dinesh Karthik did his job of finishing the match. He swung the first ball from Daniel Sams over wide fine leg for a maximum and brought up the winning runs by hammering a short ball for four.

Matthew Wade blitz lifts Australia to 90/5 after Axar Patel’s early strikes

Matthew Wade excelled with the bat for the second game in a row. Pic: Getty Images

Wade played yet another blinder as Australia recovered from a horror start to post 90 for five in the eight overs per side contest. The Aussie keeper-batter smashed four fours and three sixes to give the visitors the momentum at the innings break.

After a delayed start, Australia lost Cameron Green (five) and Glenn Maxwell (0) in the second over. Green mistimed a pull towards mid-on and set off for a run. However, Kohli fired in a good throw and the bowler, Axar Patel, did the rest. Axar then cleaned up the “Big Show”, who missed his slog.

At the start of his next over, the left-arm spinner knocked over Tim David (two) with an arm ball. Axar ended his two-over spell with excellent figures of two for 13. At the other end, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch did well to come up with some crucial big hits. It needed a brilliant yorker from Jasprit Bumrah to end his innings on 31 from 15 balls.

Wade, however, smashed two fours in the sixth over bowled by Harshal Patel to give some momentum to Australia’s innings. He took on the Indian pacer in the last over of the innings too, clobbering him for three sixes in four balls.

The first one, an off-cutter, was pulled over deep midwicket, while the second, a full toss, was whacked over deep cover. The next ball was pulled over deep square leg for another maximum.

India vs Australia 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 2nd T20I?

Wade was brilliant for Australia yet again. His blazing knock ensured the visitors ended with a competitive total. Zampa impressed once more with the ball. His three-fer briefly gave Australia hope.

For India, Axar was the standout performer with the ball for the second game in a row. His two strikes hurt Australia’s progress. In the chase, Team India skipper Rohit was at his sublime best, hitting fours and sixes at will.

Rohit was named Player of the Match for his dazzling innings.

