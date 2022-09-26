IND vs AUS 2022: 3 moments that caught eyeballs in 3rd T20I

Team India once again proved that they are one of the best chasing sides in the world as they beat Australia in the third T20I at Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25). The hosts chased down the target of 187 with six wickets in hand and a ball to spare.

Suryakumar Yadav showed his class once again with an explosive 69-run knock off just 36 balls. Virat Kohli, who scored 63 off 48 balls, continued to act as the glue that held the Indian middle order together.

Prior to that, the bowlers made an outstanding comeback after a poor start to keep Australia 14 runs below the 200-run mark. Cameron Green's 52 off just 21 balls at the top of the order seemed to put the team from Down Under on their way to a mammoth total.

Emotions were high since it was a must-win game for both teams and on that note, let's take a look at three moments that created a buzz among fans on Twitter:

#3 Glenn Maxwell furious with his run-out

It's safe to say that the dangerous Glenn Maxwell had a pretty poor series with the bat and failed to make any real impact. He got off to a slow start in the third T20I as well before being run out in what proved to be an interesting topic of debate.

Maxwell heaved Yuzvendra Chahal's delivery behind square leg and tried to convert the single into a double. Axar Patel's rocket arm from the boundary meant that by the time it reached Dinesh Karthik, Maxwell was way short of his crease.

The Australian all-rounder wasn't worried since he felt that 'DK' had dislodged the bails even before the ball reached him. However, replays showed that while Karthik did mess with one of the bails, the other was still on the stumps and was dislodged by Axar's throw.

Maxwell was in disbelief when he was adjudged run out and returned to the dressing room absolutely fuming.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav's ridiculous pick-up shot over long-off

Suryakumar Yadav is traditionally known to be very strong in areas square of the wicket as well as behind the stumps. However, he played some scintillating shots in other areas as well during his match-winning knock of 69. One of those against Daniel Sams particularly stood out.

The left-arm pacer tried to cramp 'SKY' for room by coming round the wicket and bowling the ball into his body. The delivery wasn't even full enough to hit through the line. But Yadav's incredible hand-eye co-ordination helped him make a bit of room and smash it for an incredible six over long-off.

There were some other shots too, like his hoick off Adam Zampa over mid-wicket. But the six over long-off just proved why 'SKY' is considered one of the most difficult batters to bowl to in this format at the moment.

#1 Virat Kohli hugging Rohit Sharma after India's win

Arguably the most wholesome moment of the game was when Virat Kohli hugged Rohit Sharma after Team India won the game. The game went right down to the wire, with the Men in Blue needing four runs from two balls.

Hardik Pandya then managed to get some bat on Daniel Sams' wide yorker and the ball raced away to the fence. Both Kohli and Rohit celebrated from the stairs leading to the change room and the way they hugged each other was a great sight for Indian fans.

There have been several reports suggesting a rift between the duo over the past few years. But the moment they shared on Sunday arguably rubbished all such rumors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far