IND vs AUS 2022, 3rd T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs Australia match?

India beat Australia by six wickets in yesterday’s T20I match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to clinch the three-match series 2-1. Batting first after losing the toss, the Aussies posted a competitive 186 for 7 thanks to terrific fifties from Cameron Green and Tim David.

Suryakumar Yadav (69 off 36) and Virat Kohli (63 off 48) ensured the Men in Blue got over the line in the chase in 19.5 overs. The duo added 104 for the third wicket to lift their team following the early losses of KL Rahul (1) and skipper Rohit Sharma (17). Hardik Pandya (25* off 16) played a crucial cameo at the end as things got tight.

Chasing 187, India got off to a disappointing start as Rahul top-edged a slog off Daniel Sams in the first over and was superbly caught by Matthew Wade. Rohit hit a few impressive boundaries, but could carry convert his start. On 17, he gave the charge to Pat Cummins, but only managed to miscue a pull to backward square leg.

Kohli ensured India ended the powerplay on a high, at 50 for 2. He clubbed a slower ball from Josh Hazlewood for six over deep midwicket and followed it up with a lofted drive over covers for four.

BCCI @BCCI



ICYMI: Here's how he brought up his before being eventually dismissed for 69.



Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the @surya_14kumar SKY dazzled & how!ICYMI: Here's how he brought up hisbefore being eventually dismissed for 69.Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia SKY dazzled & how! 🎇 🎇ICYMI: Here's how he brought up his 5⃣0⃣ before being eventually dismissed for 69. Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia @surya_14kumar https://t.co/UVjsjSmKdC

Kohli and Suryakumar played some terrific strokes as the hosts recovered to reach 91 for 2 at the halfway stage of their innings. Kohli charged down the track and lofted leggie Adam Zampa for a big six over long-on. Suryakumar then gave himself room and lofted Daniel Sams for a maximum over long-off with utmost authority.

Suryakumar reached a 29-ball 50 in grand fashion, flicking a low full toss from Zampa for six over long on. The batter wasn’t done as he lofted the next one inside-out over covers for another maximum. He brought up the 100-run stand with Kohli by flicking Green for six over deep square leg. Green had his revenge in the same over as Suryakumar launched a full delivery outside off straight to long-off.

Australia fought back hard after Suryakumar’s dismissal and India went into the last over needing 11. Kohli slammed the first ball, a slower one from Sams, high into the stands over wide long-on. The Aussies kept their hopes alive as Kohli dragged the next ball straight to extra-cover.

The winning runs came in a slightly lucky fashion as Pandya got a thick edge on a wide full delivery and the ball raced to the boundary behind the wickets.

Blazing fifties from Green, David lift Australia to 186 for 7

Cameron Green excelled with the bat again. Pic: Getty Images

Green (52 off 21) and David (54 off 27) played terrific knocks as Australia posted a competitive 186 for 7, batting first. Spinners Axar Patel (3/33) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/22) kept things tight for Team India, but the pacers again proved expensive.

Green went berserk from the word go, racing to 50 in 19 balls. He whipped the second ball of the match from Bhuvneshwar Kumar for six over square leg and never let the momentum drop. The right-handed batter launched Jasprit Bumrah for consecutive sixes in the third over, one over long-on and the other to midwicket.

Axar provided India with some relief as Aaron Finch (7) miscued a big hit straight up in the air. However, the smiles on Team India’s faces were short-lived as Green hammered the next three deliveries for fours.

It needed a smart piece of bowling from Bhuvneshwar to end Green’s swashbuckling knock. The Indian pacer bowled one wide of off-stump and the Aussie opener skied the delivery to backward point.

India made an excellent comeback after Green’s departure. A direct hit from Axar caught Glenn Maxwell (6) short of his crease. The fielding side were lucky as Dinesh Karthik had dislodged a bail with his gloves, but Axar’s throw hit the other bail. Steven Smith (9) then ran past a googly from Chahal and was stumped.

BCCI @BCCI



And then, a bit of luck on



Watch how Maxwell got out.



Full video - #INDvAUS ICYMI - Rocket throw from the deep by @akshar2026 And then, a bit of luck on #TeamIndia 's side...🤞Watch how Maxwell got out.Full video - bcci.tv/videos/5557440… ICYMI - Rocket throw from the deep by @akshar2026⚡️And then, a bit of luck on #TeamIndia's side...🤞Watch how Maxwell got out.Full video - bcci.tv/videos/5557440… #INDvAUS https://t.co/71YhhNjakw

Axar returned in the 14th over to strike twice. Josh Inglis (24) sliced a well-directed delivery to backward point. The in-form Matthew Wade (1) then chipped a return catch to the left-arm spinner as the ball seemed to stick in the pitch. At 117 for 6, Team India were well on top of the Aussies. David, however, gave a fine demonstration of why he is rated so highly.

He smacked Bhuvneshwar for two fours and a six in the 18th over as the Indian pacer’s death over woes continued. Sams (28* off 20) also chipped in with a handy knock. In the penultimate over, he lofted a Bumrah slower ball for a maxiumum over long-on and ended the over with a scoop for four.

BCCI @BCCI



A look at his bowling summary here #INDvAUS @akshar2026 scalped three wickets to get #TeamIndia back in the game and is our Top Performer from the first innings.A look at his bowling summary here .@akshar2026 scalped three wickets to get #TeamIndia back in the game and is our Top Performer from the first innings.A look at his bowling summary here ⬇️ #INDvAUS https://t.co/53zIgnKRQx

The last over, bowled by Harshal Patel, began with David notching up his maiden half-century for Australia in 25 balls. He did it in some style, clobbering a low full toss over long-on for another maximum. Harshal dismissed the batter with a slower ball, but Australia would have been pleased to cross 180.

India vs Australia 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 3rd T20I?

Green and David were brilliant for Australia with the bat. The former laid the foundation for a good total, while the latter did an excellent finishing job. Green was also economical with the ball, conceding only 14 runs in his three overs.

For India, Axar once again stood out with the ball, registering excellent figures of 3 for 33. In the chase, Suryakumar and Kohli were top-notch.

Suryakumar was named Player of the Match for his stroke-filled half-century in the decider.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far