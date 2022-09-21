IND vs AUS 2022: "At no stage were Australia behind in this game" - Ajay Jadeja believes the visitors made easy work of the mammoth target 

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja feels that Australia made the 209-run target look like a par score in the first T20I at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20. The Aussies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series following a record chase.

The visitors never felt the pressure of the required run rate on the back of a solid start and boundaries coming on a regular basis. Aaron Finch's side faced a brief slump in the middle overs after losing three quick wickets, but recovered well to finish the game with four balls to spare.

Noting that he felt 208 was a safe score on a good surface, Jadeja said on Cricbuzz:

"That was a daunting target to chase, they made it look easy. At the end it may look like it got close, but Australia were always ahead with Green and Finch in the middle."

Jadeja continued:

"At no stage were Australia behind in this game. They made it seem that 209 was not a good enough score, which I actually thought it was."

All-rounder Cameron Green marked his first innings at the top of the order with a memorable fifty (61 off 30). Towards the end, Matthew Wade took control of the innings by scoring a precious 21-ball 45, rubbing salt into India's death bowling wounds.

It was a forgettable outing for the Men in Blue with the ball as they failed to defend a score in excess of 200 for the second time on home soil this year. Barring Axar Patel, who stepped up with figures of 3-17, the rest of the bowling unit had an economy in excess of 10 runs per over.

"They will probably start asking questions again" - Ajay Jadeja on the impact of defeat on Team India's plans

A defeat of such nature is not ideal for a side who are aspiring to be the T20 World Cup 2022 winners. The team combination and selection took a back seat as it was the poor execution by the bowlers that came out glaring at the end of the contest.

Stating that the team will reflect on this loss and figure out what they are doing wrong at the moment, Jadeja said:

"India will certainly be disappointed with what they ended up with at the end of the game. They will probably start asking questions again, and say what is it that we are not doing right?"

The Men in Blue failed to defend 211 against South Africa in Delhi earlier this year. While the result generally tends to favor the side bowling first, India have had pressing concerns when it comes to defending totals, something that sealed their exit from the Asia Cup as well.

