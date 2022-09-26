IND vs AUS 2022: “Not too many players can take down Bumrah, Axar and Bhuvneshwar” - Brad Hodge bats for Cameron Green’s inclusion in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad

Brad Hodge wants the Australian selectors and team management to have a serious discussion over Cameron Green’s inclusion in the team’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad. Praising the all-rounder’s performance in the T20I series against India, he pointed out that not many batters can take on the likes of Jasprit Bumrah with the ease that he did.

Green was picked for the T20I series against India after veteran opener David Warner was rested. He grabbed his opportunities in exceptional fashion. The 23-year-old clobbered 61 off 30 in the opening T20I and 52 off 21 in the third game.

In the wake of his batting exploits, a debate has begun over whether he should be drafted into Australia’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. Sharing his views, Hodge told ESPNcricinfo:

“If it is possible, I am sure the Australian unit will have to look at the option of Cameron Green. He’s a guy in form; he’s hitting the ball well. There are not too many players in the world at the moment who can take down the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He’s done it with extreme talent.”

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Cameron Green's 'fortuitous' emergence as a T20 opener worked wonders for Australia! #INDvAUS Cameron Green's 'fortuitous' emergence as a T20 opener worked wonders for Australia! #INDvAUS https://t.co/KdMf8Fr39J

Green was the leading run-getter in the T20I series with 118 runs at a sensational strike rate of 214.55. On the other hand, skipper Aaron Finch and senior batter Steve Smith struggled, managing only 60 and 52 runs, respectively. Their T20I spots could come under the scanner.

“He’ll be among the most sought after players” - Wasim Jaffer on Cameron Green’s IPL chances

Following his brilliance in the recently concluded series, Green is expected to be a big draw at the next Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Former India batter Wasim Jaffer agreed and commented:

“I did tweet about it. Franchise owners and scouts will be looking out for this name. He bats properly, bowls 140 kph plus and he’s young. Sky is the limit for him. Definitely, lot of franchises would be interested in him because he gives both skills. He’ll be among the most sought after players.”

Predicting a bright future for the talented all-rounder, Hodge concluded that he could go on to become one of Australia's finest cricketers. Lavishing praise on the 23-year-old, he stated:

“This is an exciting talent, and would probably go on to be one of the best players Australia has ever produced. He’s shown what he’s got in his kit bag, not only in Test cricket but also in T20Is. There will be a few IPL teams that have seen something they might like in the future.”

Apart from four T20Is, Green has also represented Australia in 14 Tests and 12 ODIs.

