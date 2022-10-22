IND vs PAK 2022: "Puts a lot of pressure on Mohammed Shami" - Brett Lee on Umran Malik's absence from India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee believes that not having a speedster like Umran Malik would put added pressure on senior pacer Mohammed Shami during India's clash against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Saturday, Lee backed Shami to deliver a solid performance at the showpiece event despite the pressure. Highlighting Shami's immense experience of playing international cricket, he suggested that he could be the best bowler for the Men in Blue.

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes skipper Rohit Sharma should give Shami two overs with the new ball while saving his remaining two for the backend of the innings.

He explained:

"He is a quality bowler. If you look at who his partner-in-crime is, well, you have left the sportscar in the garage, in my opinion, Umran Malik. That puts a lot of pressure on Mohammed Shami.

"But he has been around for a long time and is a cagey player. Two upfront and leaving for two at the death. I want my best bowler to bowl at the end, and I believe that's Mohammed Shami."

Lee went on to say that the 19th over has been a problem for India in their recent outings. He claimed that Arshdeep Singh could be the team's best bet for the crucial over, citing Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recent form.

The 45-year-old stated that the youngster's ability to bowl the yorker, along with the slower-ball bouncer, could benefit Rohit Sharma and Co. at the crucial juncture against Pakistan.

On this, he said:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar's economy rate at the death overs may worry India. So, I recommend that India go for the wildcard, Arshdeep Singh. I'd back him to bowl the 19th over, and get the youngster thrown in the fight pit.

"I want to see those big yorkers and the wide-line yorkers. He has a great slower-ball bouncer. Because what India don't want to do is allow Pakistan to get that momentum."

Notably, India have ended up on the losing side on several occasions because of a costly 19th over with the ball. Arshdeep has bowled tidily in the final overs, and he could very well be Sharma's go-to option for the penultimate over.

"Must show guts and must be brave enough to keep tossing the ball" - Brett Lee's suggestion to Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of India-Pakistan game

Lee also feels that India's ace leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will enjoy bowling on the big grounds in Australia during the T20 World Cup 2022.

He opined that the crafty spinner must be brave, tossing the ball up consistently against the Men in Green. Lee added that Chahal can use his googly to counter the Pakistani batters when they try to use their feet against him.

Lee stated:

"Yuzvendra Chahal must be brave. It's a big ground now. When you think about what he has done in the past, though, he has done well at Chinnaswamy, which is a very, very small ground in comparison to what we will see here in Australia.

"He must show guts and must be brave enough to keep tossing the ball. So trust his character, and just when Pakistan want to advance down the wicket, watch out for the wrong'un."

India and Pakistan are set to battle it out in their first encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022. The much-anticipated contest will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

