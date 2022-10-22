IND vs PAK 2022: "The longer he stays in, the more worried Pakistan will become" - Brett Lee on Rohit Sharma's batting

Brett Lee recently suggested that Team India skipper Rohit Sharma must look to bat for as long as possible in the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan.

The former Australian pacer pointed out that Sharma leading from the front would benefit the Men in Blue in the crucial encounter. Lee added that the opening batter would enjoy playing on the Australian tracks, given his ability to play short balls well.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Lee explained:

"His game must be to stay in as long as he possibly can. We know that the longer he stays in, the more worried Pakistan will become. This is a good opportunity to lead from the front. I love watching this guy bat. If you bowl short, lookout. He will love the pace on the ball. When Rohit Sharma's in charge, India look strong."

Notably, Rohit Sharma has adopted a more counter-attacking approach in his recent T20I appearances, upping the ante right from the word go. Apart from his leadership, he is also expected to play a key role as a batter, given his admirable record in the competition.

With 847 runs from 33 matches, he is currently the leading run-getter for Team India in the history of the T20 World Cup.

"Best way to trouble him" - Brett Lee pinpoints how the Indian bowlers can succeed against Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Lee further went on to say how the Indian bowlers cannot afford to bowl wide to Babar Azam, as he is extremely strong through the off-side. He suggested that India should focus on bowling straighter lines to the champion batter.

The 45-year-old also emphasized that it would be crucial for Rohit Sharma and Co. to dry up the singles early on when Babar is at the crease to create more pressure.

He remarked:

"India have got to bowl straight to Babar Azam. If you bowl wide, you'll get punished. Cut down the singles and bowl nice and straight. That's the best way to trouble him."

The former speedster picked India as the favorites to win the contest against Pakistan, highlighting Rohit Sharma-led side's depth in both the batting and bowling departments. He added:

"I have got to go with India. I think it's a 60-40 split. With their firepower at the top of the order, hitting the ball well in the death overs, and also when they bowl."

India and Pakistan will lock horns in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23. The much-anticipated game is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM (IST).

