IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

After beating Australia 2-1 in the recently concluded three-match T20I series at home, Team India will be looking to build on their gains when they face South Africa. The Men in Blue will take on the Proteas in three T20Is, their last international assignment in the format before heading to the World Cup in Australia.

The first of the three T20Is will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, September 28. The hosts will be keen to get off to an impressive start, since losing the first match puts the team under additional pressure, making the remaining two matches must-win clashes.

Team India have made a few changes to their team from the one that took on Australia. Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed have been added to the squad following injury and fitness issues to some players. Arshdeep Singh has also linked up with the squad in Thiruvananthapuram.

With Mohammed Shami being ruled out again due to COVID-19 again, Umesh Yadav remains in the squad as his replacement. Batter Deepak Hooda is unavailable due to a back injury.

Today's IND vs SA toss result

Team India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking after winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“Bit of a grass cover here. Last time we played here, it was a good wicket. I think it’s going be a good batting track.”

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested due to a niggle; Deepak Chahar comes in for him. With Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rested from the last series, Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh find a place in the playing XI.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also been left out, which means Ravichandran Ashwin comes in.

IND vs SA - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Today's IND vs SA match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen.

IND vs SA - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

