IND vs SA 2022: 3 moments from 2nd ODI that created a buzz among fans

An inspiring performance from Team India's youngsters ensured that they leveled the series against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday (October 9).

Chasing a challenging total of 279, Shreyas Iyer (113 not out) and Ishan Kishan (93) stitched up a magnificent partnership to see the hosts over the line.

India's death bowling has been under the scanner for a while now. But Mohammed Siraj, who finished with figures of 3/38 from his 10 overs, and the other bowlers ensured that South Africa didn't reach the 300-run mark. Shahbaz Ahmed also impressed on debut, picking up a wicket and bowling his 10 overs with control.

The Proteas' bowlers struggled to pick up wickets at regular intervals and also leaked runs. As a result, they failed to build on the superb work done by Reeza Hendricks (74 off 76) and Aiden Markram (79 off 89) in the first innings.

In a match with plenty of runs and entertainment, certain moments stood out. Let's take a look at three moments that created a buzz among fans:

#3 Shahbaz Ahmed's child-like joy

Shahbaz Ahmed's all-round displays have been one of the main reasons why Bengal have done well across formats in domestic cricket of late. His performances for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) brought him further into the limelight.

With the intention of probably grooming someone who could be a handy sixth bowling option, India handed Shahbaz his ODI debut in Ranchi. He had a decent outing, recording figures of 1/54 from his 10 overs.

Picking up your first wicket for India is always special and Shahbaz's reaction when he dismissed Janneman Malan quickly created a buzz among fans. He trapped the opener in front, but since the on-field umpire adjudged him not out, Shahbaz pleaded with captain Shikhar Dhawan to go for the review.

The review showed three reds and Shahbaz jumped with joy like a child. The entire team got into a huddle and congratulated him for opening his wickets tally in international cricket.

#2 Mohammed Siraj's hilarious run-out miss

Mohammed Siraj has been a revelation with the ball in ODIs this year. He has picked up 16 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of just 4.52.

Many doubted his ability to bowl well at the death after a mediocre IPL 2022 with the ball. But the speedster silenced his critics in some style again in Ranchi, with South Africa struggling to deal with his yorkers. In a game were over 550 runs were scored, Siraj conceded at less than four runs an over.

However, there was one moment where he tried to be too clever and paid the price for it. Siraj collected a delivery that he bowled from the keeper, and seeing David Miller out of the crease at the non-striker's end, threw the ball towards the stumps.

Unbelievably, despite having all three stumps to aim at, the speedster couldn't hit the timber. To rub salt on his wounds, there was no fielder to back up and the ball raced away for four overthrows.

Siraj hilariously went to the umpire to ask him whether the ball was already dead, something for which he was trolled by the fans.

#1 Ishan Kishan heartbroken after missing out on maiden hundred for India

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina #INDvsSA What a fabulous innings by @Ishankishan51, well played Ishan you were terrific on the field today as always What a fabulous innings by @Ishankishan51, well played Ishan you were terrific on the field today as always 🙌 #INDvsSA https://t.co/5spGl4xzGd

Local boy Ishan Kishan played a special knock on Sunday as his 93 off 84 balls proved to be instrumental in India winning the second ODI. However, he was gutted when he was dismissed as he hit a delivery straight into the hands of the fielder at deep square leg.

Kishan was visibly distraught as there was no need to rush, with the required rate well within India's control. However, he backed himself to clear the ropes and the shot didn't come off as well as he would have expected.

Fans on Twitter, including some former Indian cricketers, consoled the southpaw and asked him to be proud of his knock despite missing out on the hundred.

