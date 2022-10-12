IND vs SA 2022: 3 moments from 3rd ODI that created a buzz among fans

South Africa barely competed in the third ODI against India on Tuesday (October 11) as they were bowled out for just 99 in the first innings.

The Indian bowlers had a fantastic outing, with Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Ahmed picking up a couple of wickets each. Barring Heinrich Klaasen, who top-scored with 34 runs, none of the Proteas batters applied themselves.

Kuldeep Yadav won the Player of the Match Award for his sensational figures of 4/18 from just 4.1 overs. The hosts eventually cruised to a seven-wicket win, thanks to a breezy 49 from Shubman Gill.

The series decider was a damp squib and ended earlier than many would have expected. However, there were still a few moments that led to a variety of reactions from fans.

On that note, let's take a look at three such moments:

#3 Anil Chaudhary is the target again

The umpire Anil Chaudhary must be really wondering if he's the



The umpire Anil Chaudhary must be really wondering if he's the



"Why are the Indian batters targeting only me!?"
The umpire Anil Chaudhary must be really wondering if he's the 🎯

On-field umpire Anil Chaudhary's quick reflexes went viral among fans during the first ODI, when he dodged a shot that Shardul Thakur played towards square leg. The umpire was once again a talking point for his reflexes as he escaped being hit by the ball twice in the same over.

Shreyas Iyer seemed to be in a hurry to finish the game and smashed left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin straight down the ground for a couple of boundaries. The first one was along the ground, so it was easier for Chaudhary to let it go past him.

However, the second was smashed almost straight at the umpire, and he showed great reflexes by ducking at the right time. Commentators on air were also in splits as Chaudhary let out a wry smile after the ball had raced to the boundary.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav's back-to-back strikes

Kuldeep yadav @imkuldeep18



A special week with the boys as we overcame the challenges and delivered our best cricket under pressure.
A big thanks to the support staff and congratulations everyone on the series win

Kuldeep Yadav looked at his vintage best in the third ODI against South Africa. The chinaman bowler seems to be thriving on the confidence he has built up following a successful 2022 Indian Premier League campaign.

Kuldeep has been keen to get his pace up and give the batters less time to react, especially against his drifting deliveries. This was on display in Delhi and he reaped the rewards against a hapless Proteas batting unit.

His double-strike in the 26th over was the peak of a superb display. The tweaker first trapped Bjorn Fortuin right in front with a classic leg-spinner. The very next ball, Kuldeep came around the wicket to Anrich Nortje and bowled the perfect googly. The ball beat Nortje's forward prod by inches and crashed into off-stump.

It was an absolute peach of a delivery from a player with renewed confidence in his abilities.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan's 'thigh-five' celebration with the trophy

Shikhar Dhawan brings different vibe in the team.

Shikhar Dhawan brings different vibe in the team.

Quite a few questions have been raised about Shikhar Dhawan's place in the Indian team, especially with the rise of Shubman Gill. The southpaw scored just 25 runs in the series against South Africa.

However, he continues to have an excellent record as India's stand-in captain, winning yet another series. When Dhawan collected the trophy, he did the 'thigh-five' celebration which he has quickly become known for. The southpaw has often brought out the 'thigh-five' to celebrate a catch.

The Indian team then came together to pose as the series winners and the trophy was handed over to the newest member in the team, Mukesh Kumar.

