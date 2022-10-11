IND vs SA 2022, 3rd ODI: Clinical India seal series with thumping seven-wicket win over hapless South Africa

Team India came up with a terrific all-round effort to hammer South Africa by seven wickets in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11. Following the comprehensive triumph, the Men in Blue clinched the three-match series by a 2-1 margin.

The hosts dominated proceedings from start to finish. Bowling first after winning the toss, India bundled out the Proteas for 99 in 27.1 overs. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 4/18 in 4.1 overs. Washington Sundar (2/15), Mohammed Siraj (2/17), and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) all chipped in as South Africa’s batters failed to impress.

In reply, Shubman Gill top-scored with 49 off 57, while Shreyas Iyer returned unbeaten on 28 off 23. India romped home in 19.1 overs with a whopping 185 balls to spare.

Undoubtedly, the bowlers setup the game for Team India. Sundar struck the first blow for the Men in Blue, having Quinton de Kock (six) caught at short third man. The procession of wickets never stopped after that. The other Proteas opener, Janneman Malan (15), mistimed a pull off Siraj and perished to a catch in the deep.

Hendricks had a forgettable match, scoring three off 21. His innings ended when he tentatively guided a short delivery from Siraj to short fine leg. Ahmed then proved too good for Aiden Markram (nine). The left-arm spinner pitched a delivery on middle and found the edge. The keeper did the rest.

David Miller, South Africa’s third captain of the series in as many matches, was bowled for seven. He attempted to keep out a fullish delivery from Sundar, but the ball managed to find the gap between the bat and the pad and hit the stumps.

Kuldeep had his first wicket when he castled Andile Phehlukwayo (five) with a length delivery that spun back sharply. Heinrich Klaasen hung around for 34 before he too was bowled while attempting to cut Ahmed.

Kuldeep had two in two in the 26th over. Bjorn Fortuin (one) was trapped lbw, while Anrich Nortje’s was cleaned up with another delivery that came in. The left-arm spinner had his fourth when Marco Jansen (14) slog-swept him, but ended up being caught at deep square leg.

Gill shines as India ease home in the chase

Chasing exactly 100, India got off to a breezy start, reaching 35 for no loss after five overs.Gill was the dominant partner as he hit some fluent fours, including two off consecutive deliveries from Jansen.

Shikhar Dhawan’s poor series, however, ended on a disappointing note. The left-hander punched a length ball from Fortuin towards point and looked for a single. There was a mix-up between the two batters. Eventually, Dhawan was found short of his crease and had to return with only eight off 14 to his name.

South Africa had something more to cheer about as Ishan Kishan (10) was caught behind off Fortuin. Shreyas came in and helped himself to a few boundaries.

Gill missed out on a fifty as he was trapped lbw by Lungi Ngidi. Shreyas, however, finished off the match in style, whacking Jansen for the match-winning six.

India vs South Africa 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 3rd ODI?

Kuldeep ran through the South African lower order, claiming four wickets as the opposition batters looked clueless.

Sundar, Siraj and Ahmed all chipped in with two scalps each without giving away too many runs. Gill impressed with the willow, easing his way to 49 with eight fours.

Kuldeep was named Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul, while pacer Siraj was named Player of the Series.

