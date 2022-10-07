IND vs SA 2022: “After Shardul, the others can’t contribute” - Wasim Jaffer picks holes in Team India’s combination for 1st ODI

Wasim Jaffer reckons that Team India’s playing XI for the 1st ODI against South Africa in Lucknow lacked balance as their batting virtually ended with Shardul Thakur at No. 7. He urged the Indian think tank to have a relook at their strategy.

India went down to South Africa by nine runs in the opening one-dayer against the Proteas on Thursday (October 6). Chasing a tough target of 250 in a match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain, they ended on 240 for 8.

The Men in Blue were behind in the game for most of the chase, before Sanju Samson (86* off 43), Shreyas Iyer (50 off 37) and Thakur (33 off 31) gave them some hope.

Samson and Thakur added 93 for the sixth wicket, but once the latter was dismissed, Samson found no support from the tail. Reviewing Team India’s loss, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

“In the batting department, after Shardul, the others, you’re numbers 8, 9, 10 and 11, they can’t contribute.”

Suggesting changes to the playing XI for the 2nd ODI in Ranchi on Sunday, Jaffer opined:

“Playing Shahbaz Ahmed would have helped. He bowls left-arm spin, and is a very handy batsman. Even Deepak Chahar can bat. Those two give you that 6th and 7th bowling option.”

The former India opener admitted that Kagiso Rabada bowled a brilliant opening spell for South Africa. He, however, opined that Shikhar Dhawan wasn’t proactive enough at the start of the innings. The 44-year-old commented:

“Shikhar Dhawan was guilty of being a little bit overcautious. Shubman Gill looked alright even though he didn’t stay there for long. Rabada bowled his best to both of them. His first spell was very challenging. He is a shrewd operator. His first spell was a masterclass.”

Dhawan was bowled for 4 off 16 balls, while Gill was dismissed for 3 off seven deliveries. The Men in Blue failed to get any momentum into their innings in the first half and were struggling at 51 for 4 in the 18th over.

“They’ll be in contention for No.4 spot” - Wasim Jaffer on Samson and Shreyas

While the focus on the Indian team is currently on the T20 World Cup, following its conclusion, attention will shift to preparations for the 50-over World Cup, which will be held in 2023.

Admitting that Suryakumar Yadav is the strongest contender for the No. 4 slot in the ODIs as well, Jaffer added that Samson and Shreyas can put their names in contention. He said:

“There are some places up for grabs. Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer - those two names will definitely come up. If they have one or two good outings in the next two games, you never know."

"Samson is a very talented player and we all know that he has not achieved his potential fully yet. They’ll be in contention for No.4 spot even though SKY is most likely to bat there,” the former cricketer added.

Meanwhile, the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday will be a must-win one for India to stay alive in the three-match series.

