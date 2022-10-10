IND vs SA 2022: "Not many can hit sixes as immediately as I can" - Ishan Kishan following his aggressive knock in second ODI

Indian keeper-batter Ishan Kishan has stated that he has always believed in playing aggressively. The keeper-batter's comments came after his brutal display in India's second ODI against South Africa on Sunday (October 9).

Although Kishan narrowly missed his maiden ODI hundred, the youngster grabbed eyeballs with his 84-ball 93. The southpaw struck seven sixes in his innings as India got home with over four overs to spare while chasing 279.

When asked about strike rotation, the 24-year-old said he takes pride in clearing the fence comfortably and quickly. Ishan Kishan revealed that he hardly thinks about rotating the strike as his strength lies in clearing the fence. He said at the post-match press conference:

"You asked me about strike rotation. When I got out for 99 in an IPL game, we required five runs off two deliveries. If I thought about rotation during that situation, it would have been difficult to win.

"When it comes to strike rotation, few players have that strength, while others' is to hit sixes. Not many can hit sixes as immediately as I can and I do it easily. That's my strength and if my job gets done by hitting sixes, I don't think much about strike rotation."

Kishan also acknowledged the importance of rotating strike, saying:

"Yes, there will come a time when rotation will be required and wickets might have fallen at the other end, that practice is also crucial. That will come with practice sessions and how we do in them.

"However, if the strength is striking big and the ball is there to be hit, there is no need to rotate strike. Just hit sixes."

The Mumbai Indians batter walked out when India were 48/2 in the ninth over. Ishan Kishan was involved in a 161-run stand off 155 deliveries with Shreyas Iyer, who remained unbeaten on 113, to put the hosts in pole position. Iyer then took India home alongside Sanju Samson (30 not out).

"I heard people talking about the fact that we are a B-side" - Ishan Kishan

India leveled the series against South Africa with a seven-wicket win. (Credits: Twitter)

Ishan Kishan further revealed that the comments about their inability to beat a full-strength South African team drove them to deliver a clinical performance. He added that India's batting unit should win them the series:

"I heard people talking about the fact that we are a B-side and that we are not so capable of beating South Africa's A side. I heard these comments and I was really upset about it, so we also wanted to play our A-game today."

Kishan continued:

"Also, because we lost the first game and wanted to win this one, we can fight in the next one. Hopefully, we'll win the next match as well. The kind of form Iyer is batting and Sanju bhai is batting [in]... Everyone is in their prime form, so [our] target is on the next game."

The third and deciding match of the series will take place on Tuesday, October 11, in Delhi.

