IND vs SA 2022: "Probably the best T20 batter at the moment" - Wayne Parnell heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav

South African seamer Wayne Parnell has hailed Indian middle-order player Suryakumar Yadav, saying he is currently the best T20 batter in the world at the momeny. The left-arm seamer observed that Yadav has all the shots in the book and that he has enjoyed watching him bat in recent times.

Yadav, who made his international debut in March 2021, has risen to become one of India's first-choice T20 players and has cemented his spot at number four. The first T20I against the Proteas in Thiruvanthapuram saw him hammer a 33-ball 50 as India recovered from a shaky start to reach the target of 107.

Ahead of the second T20I on Sunday, Parnell said that the right-handed batter's ability to score all over the wicket makes him intimidating to bowl to. However, the 33-year-old, who bowled an economical spell in the first T20I, felt Yadav was also lucky in that game.

He said, as quoted by The Times of India:

"Personally, from what I've watched in the last couple of months, I think he's probably the best T20 batter at the moment. He scores 360-degree, which is very difficult for bowlers to defend. It's about being strong and focused on each ball. He's allowed to play good shots, but the other day, he was lucky as well. He's certainly a guy whom I enjoyed watching the last couple of months. He's certainly playing good cricket."

Yadav, currently the second-ranked batter in the ICC T20 rankings, averages 39.04 in 32 games with 976 runs with a ton and eight fifties. Following his 36-ball 69 against Australia in Hyderabad, he went past Babar Azam in the ICC rankings.

The 32-year-old is one of the players to watch out for in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

"There's nothing to panic about" - Wayne Parnell on South Africa's batting capitulation in the first T20I

Wayne Parnell claimed figures of 4-0-14-0 in the first T20I. (Credits: Getty)

Parnell also insisted that South Africa's poor performance with the bat was an aberration, but credited the Indian bowlers for bowling them out cheaply. The Port Elizabeth-born player added:

"It's just one of those things. It wasn't a good T20 wicket and they bowled well, but our batters have been world class in the last couple of years, so there's nothing to panic about. Certainly experience tells you that new ball does swing, so you have to have a look at the first one-two overs. We have to credit the Indian seamers who bowled really well. We will have to define ways to counter that in the second game."

Parnell was one of three Proteas batters to reach double figures in the opening game as South Africa recovered from 9-5 to post 106. However, it was not enough to prevent an eight-wicket loss.

