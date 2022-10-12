IND vs SA 2022: Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan still can't replace Rishabh Pant in ODIs - Wasim Jaffer

Cricketer-turned-pundit Wasim Jaffer believes that despite Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson's impressive performances in the ODI series against South Africa, they aren't good enough to replace Rishabh Pant in India's 50-over team.

Jaffer pointed to Pant's unbeaten 125 (113) in the third ODI against England at Old Trafford in July to support his point. He added that Samson should be in India's ODI plans going ahead but "not at the cost of" Pant.

When asked by ESPNcricinfo if Kishan and Samson can replace Pant in the ODI team, the former batter replied:

"I don't think so. I feel we forget his series-winning 100 in England very easily. That was in one-day cricket. In T20 cricket, definitely, he's not very consistent, especially at number four and five but in Test and one-dayers, I don't think there's any opposition for him yet.

"Although KL Rahul can keep wickets and Sanju Samson has been impressive, I don't think you can think of replacing Rishabh Pant in one-day cricket. Sanju Samson should be in the scheme of things because of how he plays but not at the cost of Rishabh Pant."

Pant is India's first-choice wicketkeeper in ODIs but missed the South Africa series as he's with the T20I side preparing for the T20 World Cup in Australia. In his absence, Kishan and Samson both played in the middle order and did well.

Kishan racked up 123 runs from three innings, including a match-winning 93 (84) in the second ODI. Samson remained not out throughout and scored 86 (63), 30 (36) and two (four).

Samson showed consistency in this series: Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer added that Samson impressed him "a lot" with his consistency in the series. He said:

"Sanju Samson has definitely impressed me a lot. There's always a question mark on his consistency but he showed that in this series. He couldn't win India the game in the first match but finished the game in the second and remained not out in both (all three) games."

India lost the first match but came back strong in the next two, winning both by seven wickets and clinching the series by a 2-1 margin.

