IND vs SA 2022: “Didn’t want to intrude your privacy” - Shreyas Iyer opens up on match-winning partnership with Ishan Kishan in Ranchi 

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has stated that he was disappointed that local boy Ishan Kishan missed out on a hundred on his home ground in Ranchi.

Kishan (93) and Shreyas (113*) were involved in a 161-run stand for the third wicket on Sunday, October 9, as India chased down 279 to level the three-match ODI series against South Africa at 1-1.

Kishan was looking set for his maiden ODI hundred when he pulled a short of a length delivery from Bjorn Fortuin straight to deep midwicket. As the left-handed batter walked back dejected, Shreyas patted him on the back and then decided to let him be.

Opening up on the excellent stand, Shreyas told Kishan during a chat on bcci.tv:

“I was disappointed when you missed out on your hundred. I just wanted to talk to you and communicate pretty well. But since you were in your peace mode and in your zone, I didn’t want to intrude your privacy. Nonetheless, we won the match.

“At the end of the day, it takes two to tango. I am really happy that we finished on a good note. Probably in the next game, you might get a century.”

Reacting to Shreyas’ comments, Kishan said:

“Obviously, I do want to get a hundred for my country and make them win the series.”

Talking about his brilliant innings, which featured four fours and seven sixes, the 24-year-old stated:

“I know this wicket pretty well and have played so many matches here. When the pace bowler is quick, the ball comes pretty quickly on the bat. I was only trying to middle the ball.”

After Kishan’s dismissal, Shreyas and Sanju Samson (30*) added an unbroken 73 for the fourth wicket to take India past the winning line.

“The celebration just came instinctively” - Shreyas Iyer reflects on his memorable ton

One of the standout moments of the Ranchi ODI was Shreyas celebrating his hundred, lofting him arms aloft and soaking in the special atmosphere. Asked about the same, he told Kishan:

“The celebration just came instinctively. I did not decide that I would be celebrating in a certain way. But I want to appreciate the crowd support. They came in numbers and the atmosphere was electrifying. I was excited about the contest.”

With the three-match series level at 1-1, India and South Africa will have everything to play for when they meet in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11.

