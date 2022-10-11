IND vs SA 2022: [WATCH] “Jeet ke bolo Tara ra ra”- Shikhar Dhawan and Co. celebrate series win against South Africa with hilarious dance moves

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India celebrated their series victory against South Africa in style on Tuesday (October 11). The Men in Blue continued their trend of celebrating the series win by dancing to a hit song on social media.

India clinched the series with a seven-wicket victory against the Proteas at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India sent the visitors in to bat after winning the toss in the do-or-die game. A clinical bowling performance helped the Men in Blue bowl out South Africa for 99 runs in 27.1 overs. Heinrich Klassen top scored for the Proteas with 34 runs as the other batters failed to deliver.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, picking up four scalps. Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Shahbaz Ahmed picked up a couple of wickets each.

In reply, Shubman Gill smashed 49, while Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 28 as India beat the visitors by seven wickets and registered a 2-1 win in the ODI series.

Uploading the celebratory video on Instagram, Dhawan wrote:

“Jeet ke bolo Tara ra ra.”

Sanju Samson also reacted to the post:

"Tara ra raaaaaa.”

The video has garnered more than 6.3 lakh views in just three hours.

“The boys showed great character”- Shikhar Dhawan heaps praise on youngsters

Dhawan lauded the youngsters for their comeback in the last two ODIs after the hosts were outplayed in the opening fixture in Lucknow. He hailed the bowling performance and batters' fighting spirit on tricky tracks.

Speaking to Star Sports after the game, he said:

“I am proud of the boys, the way they played in the series. The way they carried the responsibility and showed maturity. Would like to thank the support staff. We showed a lot of character in the first game, we dropped a few catches, but we never really put pressure on ourselves.

Dhawan added:

“We tried to stick to the process. I am enjoying the journey, I'll try to keep performing well for my team. The boys showed great character on such tough batting pitches. The bowlers were clinical today.”

The second-string India side have now registered three back-to-back ODI series wins this year. They previously registered 3-0 whitewashes of West Indies and Zimbabwe.

The focus now shifts to Rohit Sharma and Co., who will look to enjoy a successful ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. The senior team will next play a warm-up fixture against Western Australia XI on Thursday (October 13).

The Men in Blue will also play a couple of warm-up matches against Australia (October 17) and New Zealand (October 19) before their campaign begins. India will begin the Super 12 stage against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (October 23).

Poll : 0 votes