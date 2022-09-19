India's playing XI from Rohit Sharma's T20I debut 15 years ago - Where are they now?

Indian T20I skipper Rohit Sharma made his debut in the shortest format of the game on this day 15 years ago. September 19, 2007 was the day when fans saw the Hitman don the Indian T20I jersey for the first time in a T20 World Cup match against England, but most fans remember that game for Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in an over.

It was a virtual do-or-die match for India as they suffered a defeat in their first game of the Super 8s against New Zealand. Another loss would have brought an early end to India's campaign. However, MS Dhoni's men put up an impressive performance and defeated England by 18 runs.

On the 15th anniversary of that game and Rohit Sharma's T20I debut, here's a look at the Indian playing XI from that contest and where those players are now.

Openers - Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir provided an excellent start for India in their T20 World Cup 2007 match against England. Both openers registered a half-century, adding 136 runs for the first wicket.

Both Gambhir and Sehwag have now retired. They work as cricket experts and also play in Legends League Cricket. Gambhir is also a member of the political party BJP and is a mentor to the Lucknow Super Giants IPL team as well.

Middle Order - Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c and wk) and Rohit Sharma

Robin Uthappa scored only six runs off four balls in that match against England, while skipper MS Dhoni remained not out on 10 runs off eight balls. Debutant Rohit Sharma did not get a chance to bat in his first T20I match.

Uthappa and Dhoni have retired from international cricket. Dhoni still plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, whereas Rohit Sharma is the captain of Team India in all three formats.

All Rounders - Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and Joginder Sharma

Yuvraj Singh set a world record for the fastest T20I fifty against England (Image: Getty)

Yuvraj Singh played an unforgettable knock of 58 runs against England that night. He smacked six sixes off an over bowled by Stuart Broad, setting a world record for the quickest T20I fifty (12 balls).

Joginder Sharma also made his T20I debut against England that night in Durban. He had a forgettable debut as he went for 57 runs in his four wicketless overs. Irfan Pathan bowled a match-winning spell of 3/37 in the second innings.

All three all-rounders have retired from international cricket now. Yuvraj and Irfan work as cricket experts, while Joginder is a Deputy Superindent of Police in Haryana. All three players participate in the T20 leagues of retired cricketers.

Bowlers - Sreesanth, RP Singh and Harbhajan Singh

Sreesanth and RP Singh led India's pace attack against England. While Sreesanth remained wicketless that night, RP Singh had a couple of scalps. Off-spin bowler Harbhajan Singh bagged a wicket as well.

All three bowlers have retired from international cricket, but they participate in T20 leagues of retired cricketers. RP Singh and Harbhajan also work as cricket experts for different channels.

