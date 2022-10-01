Indian cricket team schedule for October 2022: List of India's matches, timings in IST and live streaming details

The Indian cricket team's hectic schedule will continue into October 2022 as the Men in Blue will face five different opponents in two formats of the game.

The ongoing series against South Africa will continue with two T20Is and three ODIs scheduled for this month.

After the home series against the Proteas, the Indian cricket team will board a flight to Australia. They will play a couple of warm-up matches before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 gets underway.

Here's a look at the Indian team's complete timetable for the month of October 2022.

Full list of Indian cricket team's matches in October

As mentioned ahead, South Africa's away series against India will continue in October 2022. The series started last Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram, where the Men in Blue registered an eight-wicket win. Five matches of the tour remain.

Here is the complete list of matches remaining on this tour as well as the matches that India will play in the T20 World Cup warm-ups and Super 12s this month.

October 2: India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, 7:00 PM IST, Guwahati

October 4: India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, 7:00 PM IST, Indore

October 6: India vs South Africa, 1st ODI, 1:30 PM IST, Lucknow

October 9: India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, 1:30 PM IST, Ranchi

October 11: India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, 1:30 PM IST, Delhi

October 17: Australia vs India, Warm-up match, 9:30 AM IST, Brisbane

October 19: New Zealand vs India, Warm-up match, 1:30 PM IST, Brisbane

October 23: India vs Pakistan, Super 12 Match, 1:30 PM IST, Melbourne

October 27: India vs A2 (Qualifier), Super 12 Match, 12:30 PM IST, Sydney

October 30: India vs South Africa, Super 12 Match, 4:30 PM IST, Perth

