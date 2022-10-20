"It’s just subtle changes here and there" - Josh Hazlewood on his recipe for success in T20 cricket

No. 1-ranked T20I bowler Josh Hazlewood always believed that he would get better and be more effective if he received an extended run in the format. The Australian seamer underlined the importance of relying on subtle changes to be effective in the shortest format.

Hazlewood, who has spent plenty of time in the wilderness in T20 cricket, climbed to the top of the T20I bowling rankings earlier this year.

The New South Wales pacer spent four years on the sidelines before becoming a consistent fixture in Australia's T20I side.

Speaking to the Guardian, the 31-year-old spoke about constantly re-inventing himself, stating:

"I’ve got some changes but not big ones, I don’t think. I’m always working on trying to get better ones. You often find guys with strange actions or very fast arms have good changes of pace because they can deceive you, but for a rhythmical bowler like myself, changes of pace are going to be hard. It’s just subtle changes here and there."

Hazlewood continued:

"I always thought that if I got a good run at it I could learn on the go and be effective. I think if I played a lot of games in a row and wasn’t effective then that’s probably when you’d think maybe the format’s gone."

Hazelwood played a key role in Australia's T20 World Cup triumph last year in the UAE, emerging as their highest wicket-taker among pacers with 11 scalps in seven games. He ended up with figures of 4-0-16-3 in the final against New Zealand.

"We’re still trying to recreate that same atmosphere" - Josh Hazlewood on the team culture that contributed to Australia's T20 World Cup triumph

Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the final. (Credits: Getty)

Hazlewood also highlighted that bio-bubbles, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, played a significant role in their T20 World Cup title win as the players forged a strong bond with one another.

He hopes it will help the Aussies in their quest to retain the crown on home soil, adding:

"That added to our team last year, the success and dynamic, and it’s not going to be the same atmosphere here. It’s not going to recreate that bubble where we can’t go anywhere, we can’t do anything, we’ve got no family.

"It was very much a team thing last year – we played a lot of golf, we had a good time and we were always together. We’re still trying to recreate that same atmosphere – it’s still very much fresh in the minds of everyone, and it’s still the nucleus of that team."

The defending champions will open their campaign against the Kiwis on Saturday, October 22, in Sydney. They are also clubbed with the likes of England and Afghanistan in Group 1.

