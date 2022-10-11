Jofra Archer named in England men’s central contract for 2022-23 – check complete list

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been named in England men’s central contract list for 2022-23, announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday (October 11). He last played for England in a T20I fixture against India in March 2021.

The pacer was likely to make a comeback for his domestic side, Sussex, after recovering from an elbow injury earlier this year. However, a stress fracture in the lower back led to another lengthy absence from the field.

Archer is likely to return to England colors in January 2023 after undergoing proper rehabilitation.

Senior pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have also been named in the central contract list.

Jason Roy, who failed to make it to England's squad for the T20 World Cup after averaging under 19 with the bat this year, has been downgraded to increment contract.

The central contract covers red-ball and white-ball players of England across formats for the next 12 months.

A total of 30 players have received contract offers, which include 18 England annual central contracts, six England pace bowling development contracts and as many England increment contracts.

England Annual Central Contracts: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

England Pace Bowling Development Contracts: Olly Stone, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Mathew Fisher and Brydon Carse.

England Increment Contracts: David Willey, Reece Topley, Jason Roy, Mathew Potts, Dawid Malan and Harry Brook.

“We have rewarded those players who have made a significant impact”- Rob Key on England's central contract

Managing Director of England men’s cricket, Rob Key, feels that they have rewarded the players who have done well in the past year.

"I feel we have rewarded those players who have made a significant impact over the previous 12 months and those we expect to be part of England's plans over the next period."

Key stressed that the main aim is to develop world-class players and become the best team across formats globally.

"The international game continues to evolve, and we must be mindful that we have to lead the way in player performance across the sport. The aim is to develop world-class players in all three formats as we strive to become the best team in the world."

Jos Buttler and Co. are currently featuring in a three-match T20I series against Australia. This is a preparatory series for them ahead of the T20 World Cup, which begins later this month.

England are chasing their second title since winning the trophy in 2010 under the leadership of Paul Collingwood.

