New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in a crucial Group 1 Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 29.

The Kiwis began their campaign in brilliant fashion with a 89-run thumping of defending champions Australia. However, their momentum has been halted to an extent as their game against Afghanistan earlier in the week was washed out. They will have to rediscover their rhythm against the Lankans.

Speaking of Sri Lanka, they have had an up and down time. It began with a 55-run loss to Namibia in the tournament opener. They recovered brilliantly to progress to the Super 12s. However, a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Ireland was followed by a seven-wicket loss to Australia.

Multiple injury issues have hampered Sri Lanka’s cause. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will also be keen to make an impact after being taken apart by Marcus Stoinis.

In the context of qualification for the semi-finals, Saturday’s clash will be crucial. If New Zealand win, they will remain on top of Group 1 with five points. If Lanka emerge triumphant, they will move to the top position with four points.

Today's NZ vs SL toss result

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson said:

“Looks like a good surface, we have played once before and we did well.”

ICC @ICC



Who are you backing?



#T20WorldCup | #NZvSL | : bit.ly/NZvSL-S12 New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat in Sydney against Sri Lanka 🏏Who are you backing? New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat in Sydney against Sri Lanka 🏏Who are you backing?#T20WorldCup | #NZvSL | 📝: bit.ly/NZvSL-S12 https://t.co/VX4oQESLO2

New Zealand have made one change to their playing XI. A fit Daryl Mitchell comes in for Mark Chapman. For Sri Lanka, Kasun Rajitha replaces Binura Fernando.

NZ vs SL - Today's match playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Today's NZ vs SL pitch report

We have moved across a couple of pitches and that means there will be one short boundary and one massive boundary. According to Mel Jones and Dale Steyn, the pitch itself is an absolute belter. Looks pretty similar to the previous two games played here. Batting first after winning the toss looks a good option.

Today's NZ vs SL match players list

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill

Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 @OfficialSLC



This will be the sixth meeting between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the mega event and Sri Lanka have the historical edge, winning four of the previous five encounters.



#RoaringForGlory #T20WorldCup It's #SLvNZ time!This will be the sixth meeting between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the mega event and Sri Lanka have the historical edge, winning four of the previous five encounters. It's #SLvNZ time! This will be the sixth meeting between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the mega event and Sri Lanka have the historical edge, winning four of the previous five encounters.#RoaringForGlory #T20WorldCup https://t.co/dzpGsOkHao

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

NZ vs SL - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Paul Wilson

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes