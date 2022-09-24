"A big thank you" - Hardik Pandya's special message to the ground staff in Nagpur after 2nd T20I vs Australia

Hardik Pandya showered praise and gratitude on the ground staff at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur after the 2nd T20I between India and Australia. It came on the back of India's four-wicket victory in a rain-curtailed encounter that saw them level the series.

Taking to Twitter, Pandya extended his gratitude to the ground staff for their efforts in getting the game underway. A patient crowd that packed the venue to the rafters saw the Men In Blue do their bit to seal an emphatic victory.

Pandya captioned his post:

"A big thank you to the ground staff for all their efforts in making tonight’s match happen"

Here's a look at Pandya's post for the ground staff below:

Skipper Rohit Sharma too reserved words of praise for the ground staff. Speaking after his side's win, he said:

"I heard they (ground staff) were here since 1:30 PM. They've been preparing the outfield since then, so a lot of credit goes to the whole management here. It's not easy. The conditions were not easy. So many people came to watch the game, it was a full house, so it was a great effort for them to get some game going."

Rohit, Axar revel in India's 4-wicket victory in Nagpur

Although the weather was fine throughout the day in Nagpur, rain on the eve of the contest resulted in a wet outfield, delaying the start of play. An eight-over contest eventually got underway as India put Australia in to bat.

The visitors scored 90/5 in their alloted quota of overs thanks to another stunning innings from Matthew Wade, who scored an unbeaten 20-ball 43. Axar Patel did the start turn with the ball, prising out Glenn Maxwell and Tim David to return 2/13 off his two overs.

In response, it was Rohit who led the charge as the Men In Blue were always in control of the chase. Despite Adam Zampa's three-wicket haul, the hosts coasted to a four-wicket win, with Rohit's unbeaten 46 earning him the Player of the Match award.

The series now moves to Hyderabad for the decider on Sunday.

