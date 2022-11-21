“Affect fast bowling if not cured properly” – Salman Butt warns Shaheen Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt wants Shaheen Afridi to undergo complete rehabilitation to recover from the knee issue that forced him to leave the field mid-game during the recently concluded T20 World Cup final defeat to England.

He reckons that the left-arm seamer’s appendix operation is a blessing in disguise, as it will provide him with much-needed rest. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise. Shaheen Afridi is already injured with a knee problem. Such injury can take a lot of time, even a month or two, but an appendix operation is not a time taking thing.”

He continued:

“It is not a lengthy thing, but I hope and pray that he recovers from his knee issue because it can directly affect fast bowling if not cured properly and not given proper time to strengthen unless rehabilitation completes.”

On Sunday, Afridi confirmed his well-being after undergoing an appendectomy by uploading a picture on Instagram. He captioned the post:

“Had an appendectomy today, but Alhumdulillah feeling better. Remember me in your prayers."

Afridi faced a knee issue when he took the catch of England’s Harry Brook in the T20 World Cup summit clash. He hurt his knee and looked in pain. The physio helped him off the field. The left-arm seamer returned to the field but could only deliver one ball. He couldn't continue and ended up bowling only 2.1 overs in the crunch game.

Last week, the PCB said that a scan revealed that Afridi didn’t get injured and that the discomfort in his knee was due to a forced knee flexion when he landed while taking that catch. He was advised to undergo two weeks of rehabilitation.

“At his age, no player is more dangerous than him” – Salman Butt on Shaheen Afridi

Butt feels Shaheen Afridi is the most dangerous bowler of his age in world cricket. He called the 22-year-old an asset and wants him to play for a long time for Pakistan.

“I hope God blesses him with fitness so that he plays longer for Pakistan cricket because he is our asset. He is a spectacular player and an outstanding athlete who plays with passion. At his age, no player is more dangerous than him. So, he is also important for world cricket. Shaheen is a sight to watch.”

Afridi, meanwhile, is in the fray to be named in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming three Tests against England, starting in Rawalpindi on December 1.

