"Any opportunity you get asked to captain, it’s a privilege" - David Warner open to talks with Cricket Australia over vacant ODI captain position 

David Warner has emerged as one of the leading candidates to be the next captain of the Australian ODI captain despite his leadership ban, which is still in effect.

Cricket Australia (CA) are tasked with finding its next captain following Aaron Finch's retirement from the format after the 3-0 series win over New Zealand.

Warner is among the most senior members of the squad at present and has a formidable captaincy record to rest his case. However, as things stand, he is not allowed to lead the team in any capacity due to his involvement in the infamous sandpapergate incident four years ago.

Apart from Warner, the likes of Steve Smith and Pat Cummins are also in the race to be Australia's next ODI captain.

The appointment of each of the aforementioned three names comes with its own challenges. Hence, CA is not thinking about the same at the moment, keeping the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup in mind.

Speaking at Kayo’s summer of cricket launch at the SCG on Tuesday, Warner said:

“The man next to me (Cummins) is the key, he’s the Test captain. I’m sure he gets the first opportunity. Any opportunity you get asked to captain, it’s a privilege. For my circumstances, that’s in Cricket Australia’s hands. I can only concentrate on what I have to do and that’s using the bat and trying to score as many runs as I can."

Claiming that he is open to staging a discussion with Cricket Australia over the prospect of leading the ODI side, Warner said:

“My phone’s here [if CA want to call for a talk about leadership]. What’s done is done in the past. The good thing is there is a new board that has come along. I’m always happy to sit down and have a chat, and talk about anything they need to talk about.

"I’m just happy, enjoying my cricket and putting my best foot forward for the team.”

The New South Wales-born player is a vital cog for Australia across all three formats. Warner has been in excellent form in the 50-over format in the last two years, scoring five fifties in his last 12 innings.

"It’s not our decision to make but Davey is always a fantastic leader" - Pat Cummins vouches for David Warner as ODI captain

Several members of the Australian team as well as former cricketers have been vocal regarding the reversal of Warner's captaincy ban.

While Pat Cummins has done a stellar job leading the Test side since taking over from Tim Paine, the prospect of workload makes the pacer's candidature for the ODI captaincy a little perilous.

Admitting that leading both the Test and the ODI side could be a little draining as a fast bowler, Cummins said:

“If you were going to do all the formats and every game, I don’t think that’s realistic. Especially as a fast bowler, I think you do need to find windows to rest. I think you could manage that as well."

He added:

“It’s not our decision to make but Davey is always a fantastic leader around the team. He makes my job as a captain very easy. I don’t know the first thing about batting so having guys like Davey there to look after that is great.”

Having wrapped up the Chappell-Hadlee series against New Zealand, the Men in Yellow's next ODI assignment will be the three-match series against England after the 2022 T20 World Cup.

