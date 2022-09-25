"Ashwin Anna will feel proud of you girls"- Fans erupt as India's Deepti Sharma runs out Charlie Dean at non-striker's end to hand a 3-0 whitewash

Team India whitewashed England for the first time in a Women's ODI series as they beat the hosts by 16 runs to win the contest 3-0. However, the end was arguably an anti-climax as Deepti Sharma ran out Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end for backing up too much.

Many cricket experts and current players like Stuart Broad have termed the run-out as a 'terrible way' to end the game. However, Indian fans on Twitter have been standing like a rock behind Deepti and her team as the run-out rule is 'perfectly within the spirit of the game'.

The 21-year-old Dean was devastated and was inconsolably in tears as she might have dreamt of taking her team over the line. While the fans sympathized with her, they also maintained that there was absolutely nothing out of the rule books that Deepti Sharma did.

Here are some of the reactions:

Alex Hales @AlexHales1 @sambillings It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand… @sambillings It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand…

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Know the Laws of Cricket.



Know them enough to find every possible loophole. Exploit them to the fullest.



Do whatever it takes – but within the Laws. They are sacrosanct.



That Spirit of Cricket thing is nothing but noise. It does not matter.



And celebrate Maeve Douma. Know the Laws of Cricket.Know them enough to find every possible loophole. Exploit them to the fullest.Do whatever it takes – but within the Laws. They are sacrosanct.That Spirit of Cricket thing is nothing but noise. It does not matter.And celebrate Maeve Douma.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Need a similar run-out against England in James Anderson's farewell Test too. Need a similar run-out against England in James Anderson's farewell Test too.

Vinayakk @vinayakkm



(Not verbatim)



That's a six out of the park by India captain.



scroll.in/field/1033563/… Harmanpreet Kaur: It's part of the game, we have not done anything new. It shows awareness. I will back my player.(Not verbatim)That's a six out of the park by India captain. Harmanpreet Kaur: It's part of the game, we have not done anything new. It shows awareness. I will back my player.(Not verbatim)That's a six out of the park by India captain.scroll.in/field/1033563/… https://t.co/xcqCcx6UDr

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Run-out while backing in the non-striker end at the home of cricket - Lord's by Deepti Sharma. Run-out while backing in the non-striker end at the home of cricket - Lord's by Deepti Sharma. https://t.co/WbLzSJVQ3h

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 . Deepti did an Ashwin here. Whitewash it is, what a match this Deepti did an Ashwin here. Whitewash it is, what a match this❤️🇮🇳.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Rest of the world: Well done Jhulan.



Ashwin: Well done Jhulan, and Deepti. Rest of the world: Well done Jhulan.Ashwin: Well done Jhulan, and Deepti.

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 No, Nasser, India did not lose in controversial fashion.



Davies left the crease and paid the price for it. There was NO controversy about it. No, Nasser, India did not lose in controversial fashion.Davies left the crease and paid the price for it. There was NO controversy about it.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Good to see even English batter Charlie Dean in tears for Jhulan. She has inspired cricketers across nations. Good to see even English batter Charlie Dean in tears for Jhulan. She has inspired cricketers across nations.

Lavil Saldanha @LavilSaldanha1 Just wanted to state this. About a year ago, Deepti Sharma rang the bell at Lord. Today, she sets the home of cricket on fire with the most controversial dismissal. Amazing Just wanted to state this. About a year ago, Deepti Sharma rang the bell at Lord. Today, she sets the home of cricket on fire with the most controversial dismissal. Amazing 🔥

Niharika Raina @niharika_raina Regarding that run out, it's in rules now, right? So, it's a fair mode of dismissal. Debate over. Regarding that run out, it's in rules now, right? So, it's a fair mode of dismissal. Debate over.

Vinayakk @vinayakkm "Shame it finished this way?"



Why? Disappointed that Nasser Hussain is agreeing to this.



What is wrong with it being the last ball. "Shame it finished this way?"Why? Disappointed that Nasser Hussain is agreeing to this. What is wrong with it being the last ball.

∆nkit🏏 @CaughtAtGully Sandipan Banerjee @im_sandipan @ovshake42 They should have trusted their skills to win the game. @ovshake42 They should have trusted their skills to win the game. Totally agree, it was cheating to take unfair advantage on Charlie Dean's part. She should have trusted her skills. twitter.com/im_sandipan/st… Totally agree, it was cheating to take unfair advantage on Charlie Dean's part. She should have trusted her skills. twitter.com/im_sandipan/st…

El Chopernos @El_Chopernos Doing *this* at what they call *the home of cricket* is what makes it extra special. Congratulations, team.



Cry me a river for all I care. Doing *this* at what they call *the home of cricket* is what makes it extra special. Congratulations, team.Cry me a river for all I care.

EM @churchysfan #ENGvsIND I am stunned , but it's the rule of the game , it is what it is and that's it #Mankad I am stunned , but it's the rule of the game , it is what it is and that's it #Mankad #ENGvsIND

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Cricket played within rules is so much fun to watch. Cricket played within rules is so much fun to watch. ❤️

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Running out at the non-striker's end without warning at Lord's is EXACTLY how I would have loved India to win.



Absolute legend, Deepti Sharma.



Beautiful. Beautiful. Running out at the non-striker's end without warning at Lord's is EXACTLY how I would have loved India to win.Absolute legend, Deepti Sharma.Beautiful. Beautiful.

Dharmwir Kumar @dharmk45

#INDWvsENGW Ashwin Anna will feel proud at you girls Ashwin Anna will feel proud at you girls#INDWvsENGW

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Deepti Sharma the superstar - a perfect end to Jhulan Goswami's career. Deepti Sharma the superstar - a perfect end to Jhulan Goswami's career. https://t.co/eQDSfXvyzA

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 It's actually quite simple. Ball comes into play when bowler starts run up. From that moment on as a batter or non striker you've to keep your eyes on the ball, if you're a bit careless, opposition will get you out. And you can get out at either ends. #ENGvIND It's actually quite simple. Ball comes into play when bowler starts run up. From that moment on as a batter or non striker you've to keep your eyes on the ball, if you're a bit careless, opposition will get you out. And you can get out at either ends. #ENGvIND

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06 Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06 🤩👏

Run out shouldn't take away the limelight from Team India legend's career

Although the run-out will be talked about for a long time, another huge moment after the game was when the Indian team took Jhulan Goswami on their shoulders and walked back, giving a tribute to her legendary career.

Goswami's tally of 255 ODI wickets is outstanding and she will arguably go down as a once-in-a-generation player. Deepti Sharma's 68 gave the Women in Blue a fighting total of 169. They needed early wickets and that's exactly what Renuka Thakur and Goswami delivered.

England were rocked early and although they had a few short partnerships in the middle, the bowlers kept chipping away with the wickets. Dean and Davies did threaten to pull off a famous win, but that supposedly controversial end to the game saw the visitors take the series 3-0.

Safe to say that the debates about that run-out aren't going to stop anytime soon.

