"Ashwin Anna will feel proud of you girls"- Fans erupt as India's Deepti Sharma runs out Charlie Dean at non-striker's end to hand a 3-0 whitewash

Team India whitewashed England for the first time in a Women's ODI series as they beat the hosts by 16 runs to win the contest 3-0. However, the end was arguably an anti-climax as Deepti Sharma ran out Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end for backing up too much.
Many cricket experts and current players like Stuart Broad have termed the run-out as a 'terrible way' to end the game. However, Indian fans on Twitter have been standing like a rock behind Deepti and her team as the run-out rule is 'perfectly within the spirit of the game'.
The 21-year-old Dean was devastated and was inconsolably in tears as she might have dreamt of taking her team over the line. While the fans sympathized with her, they also maintained that there was absolutely nothing out of the rule books that Deepti Sharma did.
Run out shouldn't take away the limelight from Team India legend's career
Although the run-out will be talked about for a long time, another huge moment after the game was when the Indian team took Jhulan Goswami on their shoulders and walked back, giving a tribute to her legendary career.
Goswami's tally of 255 ODI wickets is outstanding and she will arguably go down as a once-in-a-generation player. Deepti Sharma's 68 gave the Women in Blue a fighting total of 169. They needed early wickets and that's exactly what Renuka Thakur and Goswami delivered.
England were rocked early and although they had a few short partnerships in the middle, the bowlers kept chipping away with the wickets. Dean and Davies did threaten to pull off a famous win, but that supposedly controversial end to the game saw the visitors take the series 3-0.
Safe to say that the debates about that run-out aren't going to stop anytime soon.