Asia Cup 2022: Hasan Ali posts video of Shadab Khan's best catches to extend support after a tough final

After enduring a tough night on the field in the 2022 Asia Cup final, Shadab Khan has received support from teammate Hasan Ali. This comes on the back of Pakistan's 23-run defeat to Sri Lanka, who lifted their sixth Asia Cup title.

Shadab returned to the playing XI after bring rested for the last Super Four clash, incidentally against Sri Lanka. Although he returned a tidy spell with the ball, he dropped a couple of steeplers, even running into Asif Ali during the course of the second.

Shadab, widely regarded as the best fielder in Pakistan currently, hurt himself earlier in the innings as well and had to receive medical attention. Hasan took to Twitter today to post a compilation video of his teammate's best catches over time, clearly as a mark of support.

Hours after the final, Shadab took to Twitter to apologize to his fans for his dropped catches and took responsibility for the same.

Shadab Khan @76Shadabkhan @HarisRauf14, Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down. Positives for team, @iNaseemShah @mnawaz94 and the entire bowling attack was great. @iMRizwanPak fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down. Positives for team, @iNaseemShah, @HarisRauf14, @mnawaz94 and the entire bowling attack was great. @iMRizwanPak fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka https://t.co/7qPgAalzbt

Sri Lanka clinch sixth Asia Cup title with a 23-run win over Pakistan

Electing to field first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan's bowlers put them in front and reduced the Sri Lankan batting order to rubble. With the score reading 58/5, it seemed as though the writing was on the wall for the islanders.

However, a stunning counter-attack led by Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga saw them post 170/6, with the former finishing unbeaten on 71. In reply, Pramod Madushan led the way with a four-wicket haul and an inspired bowling and fielding display saw the Lankans script a famous triumph.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for the Men In Green with a laborious 55 off 49 deliveries and came in for a lot of flak as he failed to inject the requisite momentum to the chase. Rajapaksa won the Player of the Match award, while Hasaranga took home the Player of the Series honor.

