Asia Cup 2022: "Not sure what Bishnoi has to do more" - Indian fans shocked to see Ravi Bishnoi dropped instead of Chahal for Ashwin 

In yet another tough selection decision, Team India have benched young sensation Ravi Bishnoi for their crucial encounter against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup on Tuesday.
Bishnoi scored crucial runs with the bat (eight off two balls) against Pakistan in their Super 4 clash and also scalped the prized wicket of Babar Azam. However, it seems like the Men in Blue wanted to deepen their batting and add off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to their side.
With a plethora of left-handers in the opposition, Ashwin's inclusion makes perfect sense. But fans on Twitter were shocked to see him replace Bishnoi instead of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
The 32-year-old has been off-color in the tournament, picking up just a solitary wicket so far. He was expensive against Pakistan and many felt he should have been the one to miss out.
Some fans were also concerned about Dinesh Karthik's exclusion, given how badly they missed his pace hitting at the death against Pakistan. Here are some of the reactions:
Team India face another test in setting a total
India played with an ultra-attacking brand of cricket against Pakistan and that helped them get off to a fantastic start. However, they had also lost half their side by the 15th over and that probably cost them 10-20 runs at the death.
It will be interesting to see whether they continue with the same approach or go back to their plan of controlled aggression, which they have previously used to keep wickets in hand.
Sri Lanka are high on confidence after two big chases and will fancy a win if they get a similar target tonight.
Lineups:
India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka