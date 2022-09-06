Asia Cup 2022: "Not sure what Bishnoi has to do more" - Indian fans shocked to see Ravi Bishnoi dropped instead of Chahal for Ashwin 

In yet another tough selection decision, Team India have benched young sensation Ravi Bishnoi for their crucial encounter against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

Bishnoi scored crucial runs with the bat (eight off two balls) against Pakistan in their Super 4 clash and also scalped the prized wicket of Babar Azam. However, it seems like the Men in Blue wanted to deepen their batting and add off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to their side.

With a plethora of left-handers in the opposition, Ashwin's inclusion makes perfect sense. But fans on Twitter were shocked to see him replace Bishnoi instead of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

The 32-year-old has been off-color in the tournament, picking up just a solitary wicket so far. He was expensive against Pakistan and many felt he should have been the one to miss out.

Some fans were also concerned about Dinesh Karthik's exclusion, given how badly they missed his pace hitting at the death against Pakistan. Here are some of the reactions:

Manya @CSKian716 Lmao Ash is playing in place of Bishnoi and not Yuzi. So unfair. Lmao Ash is playing in place of Bishnoi and not Yuzi. So unfair.

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#INDvSL I am not sure how you can drop Ravi Bishnoi after such a good performance in the last match. Ravichandran Ashwin deserved a chance, but it should have been at the expense of Yuzvendra Chahal. Not Bishnoi. I am not sure how you can drop Ravi Bishnoi after such a good performance in the last match. Ravichandran Ashwin deserved a chance, but it should have been at the expense of Yuzvendra Chahal. Not Bishnoi.#INDvSL

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket Chahal <—> Ashwin swap would have been an understandable decision.



And, tbh, even backing Chahal is an understandable decision. But, dropping Bishnoi after what he did in the last game doesn't feel right.



Remember, he repaid Rohit's trust by delivering an outstanding 18th over. Chahal <—> Ashwin swap would have been an understandable decision.And, tbh, even backing Chahal is an understandable decision. But, dropping Bishnoi after what he did in the last game doesn't feel right.Remember, he repaid Rohit's trust by delivering an outstanding 18th over.

Souvik Roy @souvikroy_SRT Wow India dropped Bishnoi instead of Chahal. Who saw that coming? It's unexpected but I think it's a gamble worth taking considering fragile SL middle order. Wow India dropped Bishnoi instead of Chahal. Who saw that coming? It's unexpected but I think it's a gamble worth taking considering fragile SL middle order.

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 𝙎 @ps26_11 . Dropped today. Bowled tough overs & went for just 4-0-26-1-6.5 & 8*(2) with bat in previous match vs Pak. Dropped today. #AsiaCup2022 Bowled tough overs & went for just 4-0-26-1-6.5 & 8*(2) with bat in previous match vs Pak 🇵🇰. Dropped today. #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/TOGleG7nsy

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Not sure what Bishnoi has to do more to stay in the XI - everytime he plays he performs and then gets benched. Not sure what Bishnoi has to do more to stay in the XI - everytime he plays he performs and then gets benched.

Sagar Shinde @fcbsagarrrr45 No DK no Bishnoi? Pant and Chahal still in the team?

As always confused 11. Not at all confident tonight No DK no Bishnoi? Pant and Chahal still in the team?As always confused 11. Not at all confident tonight

Ishan Bharti @IshanBharti6 Bishnoi was our best bowler vs pak

He bowled difficult overs and was still better than chahal

Why is he dropped? Bishnoi was our best bowler vs pakHe bowled difficult overs and was still better than chahalWhy is he dropped?

Verot Choli (Official Account) @VerotCholi Worst Team selection by Rohit Sharma. Bishnoi had good spell as compared to Chahal . Worst Team selection by Rohit Sharma. Bishnoi had good spell as compared to Chahal .

Siddhant @Siddhant2105

DK is a much better choice

C'mon u aren't gonna start with pant in the world cup @BCCI Still not sure how pant is still playingDK is a much better choiceC'mon u aren't gonna start with pant in the world cup @BCCI Still not sure how pant is still playing DK is a much better choice C'mon u aren't gonna start with pant in the world cup

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla How on earth are we going to justify the exclusion of Ravi Bishnoi from playing XI? He was literally our best bowler in the last match. How on earth are we going to justify the exclusion of Ravi Bishnoi from playing XI? He was literally our best bowler in the last match.

Team India face another test in setting a total

India played with an ultra-attacking brand of cricket against Pakistan and that helped them get off to a fantastic start. However, they had also lost half their side by the 15th over and that probably cost them 10-20 runs at the death.

It will be interesting to see whether they continue with the same approach or go back to their plan of controlled aggression, which they have previously used to keep wickets in hand.

Sri Lanka are high on confidence after two big chases and will fancy a win if they get a similar target tonight.

Lineups:

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

