Asia Cup 2022: "Not sure what Bishnoi has to do more" - Indian fans shocked to see Ravi Bishnoi dropped instead of Chahal for Ashwin 

Ravi Bishnoi was arguably India
With 1/26, Ravi Bishnoi was arguably India's best bowler against Pakistan.
Modified Sep 06, 2022 08:16 PM IST

In yet another tough selection decision, Team India have benched young sensation Ravi Bishnoi for their crucial encounter against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

Bishnoi scored crucial runs with the bat (eight off two balls) against Pakistan in their Super 4 clash and also scalped the prized wicket of Babar Azam. However, it seems like the Men in Blue wanted to deepen their batting and add off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to their side.

With a plethora of left-handers in the opposition, Ashwin's inclusion makes perfect sense. But fans on Twitter were shocked to see him replace Bishnoi instead of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

The 32-year-old has been off-color in the tournament, picking up just a solitary wicket so far. He was expensive against Pakistan and many felt he should have been the one to miss out.

Some fans were also concerned about Dinesh Karthik's exclusion, given how badly they missed his pace hitting at the death against Pakistan. Here are some of the reactions:

Lmao Ash is playing in place of Bishnoi and not Yuzi. So unfair.
I am not sure how you can drop Ravi Bishnoi after such a good performance in the last match. Ravichandran Ashwin deserved a chance, but it should have been at the expense of Yuzvendra Chahal. Not Bishnoi.#INDvSL
Don't mind Chahal staying, but Bishnoi shouldn't have gone#INDvSL #AsiaCupT20
Chahal <—> Ashwin swap would have been an understandable decision.And, tbh, even backing Chahal is an understandable decision. But, dropping Bishnoi after what he did in the last game doesn't feel right.Remember, he repaid Rohit's trust by delivering an outstanding 18th over.
Wah re captain 👏👏👏#AsiaCupT20 #JusticeforRaviBishnoi https://t.co/mp7cG9DR3r
Ravi Bishnoi ne kya glt kiya tha? 😔#TeamIndia #INDvSL
Wow India dropped Bishnoi instead of Chahal. Who saw that coming? It's unexpected but I think it's a gamble worth taking considering fragile SL middle order.
Bowled tough overs & went for just 4-0-26-1-6.5 & 8*(2) with bat in previous match vs Pak 🇵🇰. Dropped today. #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/TOGleG7nsy
Chahal ko drop nahi kiya 😂😂Bishnoi ko drop krdiya. Lol ajeeb !! #SLvIND #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022
Not sure what Bishnoi has to do more to stay in the XI - everytime he plays he performs and then gets benched.
No DK no Bishnoi? Pant and Chahal still in the team?As always confused 11. Not at all confident tonight
Bishnoi was our best bowler vs pakHe bowled difficult overs and was still better than chahalWhy is he dropped?
Worst Team selection by Rohit Sharma. Bishnoi had good spell as compared to Chahal .
@BCCI Still not sure how pant is still playing DK is a much better choice C'mon u aren't gonna start with pant in the world cup
How on earth are we going to justify the exclusion of Ravi Bishnoi from playing XI? He was literally our best bowler in the last match.

Team India face another test in setting a total

India played with an ultra-attacking brand of cricket against Pakistan and that helped them get off to a fantastic start. However, they had also lost half their side by the 15th over and that probably cost them 10-20 runs at the death.

It will be interesting to see whether they continue with the same approach or go back to their plan of controlled aggression, which they have previously used to keep wickets in hand.

Sri Lanka are high on confidence after two big chases and will fancy a win if they get a similar target tonight.

Lineups:

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

