[WATCH]: Aaron Finch receives standing ovation after being dismissed in his final ODI

Australian captain Aaron Finch was castled for 5 in his final ODI at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns against New Zealand. It brought the curtains down on an illustrious career in the format, with the Victorian walking off to a standing ovation from the crowd.

The dismissal was, in many ways, reflective of Finch's recent struggles at the top of the order. Tim Southee got the ball to nip back in and the skipper was bowled through the gate as he attempted an expansive drive. This was after he survived a close LBW shout a couple of overs earlier.

The crowd at Cairns stood in appreciation for their captain and gave him a fitting send-off. Here's a look at his dismissal, as well as the standing ovation that followed:

Finch made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at his home ground, the MCG, in 2013. The ongoing contest against New Zealand is his 146th and he finishes with a tally of 5406 runs at an average of 38.89. His 17 centuries put him only behind Ricky Ponting, David Warner and Mark Waugh among Australians in ODI cricket.

Australia rocked early again in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand

Kane Williamson won the toss and inserted the Aussies into bat in the final ODI at Cairns. Trent Boult got the visitors off to a top start, with the former accounting for Josh Inglis' wicket in the fifth over of the innings.

Soon after, skipper Finch was cleaned up for 5 off 13 deliveries as Southee got in on the act. The opening bowlers then kept Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne on a leash, leaving the hosts with plenty of repair work to do.

At the time of writing, Australia are crawling at 19/2 at the end of 11 overs. The hosts have already claimed the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, having taken the honors in the opening two encounters at the same venue.

