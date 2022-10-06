Australia rest frontline quicks for first T20I against England amid a tight turnaround time and with T20 World Cup looming

Australia's first-choice bowling attack for the World Cup will miss the first T20I against England in Perth on Sunday, October 9, amid a grueling pre-World Cup schedule.

Cricket Australia have announced replacements for Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, and Glenn Maxwell, given the short turnaround time.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis is likely to return for Sunday's encounter against England at the Optus Stadium after recovering from a side strain.

Mitchell Marsh, who will miss the second T20I against the West Indies, will also feature against England and has flown to Perth.

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar will likely make a comeback, while right-arm seamer Kane Richardson could play with the main pacers rested.

Selectors have also added Nathan Ellis and Mitchell Swepson to the squad, while Sean Abbott and Daniel Sams will stay with the side. All-rounder Cameron Green will remain with the team throughout the England series.

Chief selector George Bailey addressed the replacements by stating that it provides fringe players with a great opportunity to strengthen their case for the future. Bailey said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"The high-performance team and selectors have planned these matches to ensure our squad get to the World Cup fresh and ready to perform.

"Some squad members travelled to Perth early to begin preparations slightly earlier than the main squad and a handful of others will not make the trip to Perth.

"With some players remaining on the east coast, it provides further opportunity for Nathan Ellis and Daniel Sams who both performed well in India.

"Likewise, Mitchell Swepson was a part of last year's World Cup squad and continues to provide good depth in our T20 spin bowling department."

The defending champions face a tight turnaround time of less than 48 hours between Friday's game in Brisbane against West Indies and the five-and-a-hour flight to Perth.

Cummins, Zampa, Starc, Hazlewood, and Maxwell will return for the final two T20Is against England in Canberra.

Australia's squad for first T20I against England

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Mitchell Swepson.

Australia's Squad for the last two T20s against England:

IN: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell.

Out: Yet to be decided.

