IND vs PAK 2022: "Bhai, yeh toh shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya" - Indian fans revel in delight after Babar Azam registers a golden duck

Babar Azam was dismissed for a first-ball duck in Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 opening encounter against arch-rivals India on Sunday, October 23. The right-handed batter could not negotiate a traditional inswinging delivery from Arshdeep Singh, who struck in the very first delivery of his spell.

After losing the toss, Babar and Co. were put in to bat first on a greenish surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Mohammad Rizwan got a taste of things to come in the first over of the innings against Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The Meerut-born bowler moved the ball both ways with great efficiency as Rizwan failed to get off the mark through the first six deliveries.

Following the first over, which only yielded one run, courtesy of a stray wide delivery, Babar took guard against Arshdeep. The left-arm pacer pitched it full straight up, allowing the ball to swing late and deviate a bit off the surface.

The Pakistan skipper tried to glance it off his legs, but failed to bring his bat down in time. The Indian players appealed and umpire Marais Erasmus had no hesistation in judging the batter out.

Babar consulted with his partner over a potential review and decided to go for it. However, the ace batter had to depart after the review showed three reds.

While the Indian fans were delighted, the Pakistani supporters were dejected on Twitter following the early wicket. Here are some of the reactions:

desi mojito 🇮🇳 @desimojito Meanwhile Pakistanis : Babar Azam is better than Kohli Meanwhile Pakistanis : Babar Azam is better than Kohli https://t.co/4eIeeISaUM

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ #T20WorldCup Babar Azam on golden duck and too against a newbie indian fastbowler? This is unbelievable! Babar Azam on golden duck and too against a newbie indian fastbowler? This is unbelievable! 😢 #T20WorldCup

12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi India couldn't get Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan out in T20 World Cup 2021.



Arshdeep Singh has done that in his first 2 overs. What a bowler! India couldn't get Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan out in T20 World Cup 2021.Arshdeep Singh has done that in his first 2 overs. What a bowler! https://t.co/De7o0HsnZT

Danish Sait @DanishSait Babar, this too shall pass. Babar, this too shall pass.

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar Haha Babar getting owned by GPL talent 🤣 Haha Babar getting owned by GPL talent 🤣 https://t.co/CSs6Fgpw8m

Bismil Jatoi @Bismiljatoi Pressure situations are not meant for faint hearted (Babar Rizwan) Pressure situations are not meant for faint hearted (Babar Rizwan)

Fahid Saleem @FahidSaleem143

#PakVsInd Rizwan and babar gone khuch bacha hai ab match mein? Rizwan and babar gone khuch bacha hai ab match mein? #PakVsInd

Kamran A @KamranA3 @CricketNDTV Kick babar and rizwan out of T20 cricket team permanently without any delay forever @CricketNDTV Kick babar and rizwan out of T20 cricket team permanently without any delay forever

Dr.Muhammad Hamza @DrOphth @ESPNcricinfo Defensive mindset...this is why I say Rizwan n Babar r NOT T20 player...they don't have that aggression..and when they try to hit they loose the wicket @ESPNcricinfo Defensive mindset...this is why I say Rizwan n Babar r NOT T20 player...they don't have that aggression..and when they try to hit they loose the wicket😡

Pakistan reeling after Mohammad Rizwan follows Babar Azam back to the pavilion

The Indian seam attack is making the most of the conditions on offer and has capitalized with the wicket of Rizwan as well.

The No.1-ranked T20I batter lost his wicket after he tried to hook Arshdeep over fine leg. Bhuvneshwar safely pouched the catch in the deep to leave Pakistan reeling at 15-2.

At the time of writing, Pakistan have made it through the remainder of the powerplay without any more casualties. Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed are rebuilding the innings, with the score reading 32-2.

Will the Pakistan skipper's golden duck be a turning point in this contest between India and Pakistan? Let us know what you think.

