"Baby-faced assassin" - Twitter reacts as Sam Curran 5-fer routs Afghanistan batting unit in T20 World Cup 2022

Sam Curran led England's charge against Afghanistan in their Super 12 opener at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The Surrey all-rounder picked up a five-wicket haul that saw the Afghans bundled out for a mere 112.

Opting to field first after winning the toss, England's bowlers were on the money from the outset, not allowing their opponents to settle one bit. Curran was at the forefront of it, even as he received support aplenty from Ben Stokes and Mark Wood.

England's fielders didn't miss a beat either, plucking a number of stunners on the park to cap off the perfect start. This was Curran's first appearance in a senior World Cup game and he made the most of it with the best figures by an Englishman in T20Is. He also found himself on a hat-trick at one point towards the end of the 18th over, before ending with four wickets in six deliveries spread across two overs.

Twitterati showered praise on the all-rounder for his feat, as well as for his spunk and skillset. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 Sam Curran. Proper T20 player. Kind of player every t20 team would want. Skillful but most importantly mentally strong. Sam Curran. Proper T20 player. Kind of player every t20 team would want. Skillful but most importantly mentally strong.

Yasir @YasirNaseem3 Curran is an absolute gem Curran is an absolute gem

daniel norcross @norcrosscricket The 4th best bowling figures in a T20 World Cup and 10th ever five-fer. Sam Curran is bloody good. And has been for a while. The 4th best bowling figures in a T20 World Cup and 10th ever five-fer. Sam Curran is bloody good. And has been for a while.

Jack Fox @cricket_pig Sam Curran 5-10, baby faced assassin (don't think that has been used before) Sam Curran 5-10, baby faced assassin (don't think that has been used before)

Ollie @cricollie Curran is going to make some serious wonga in the IPL auction Curran is going to make some serious wonga in the IPL auction

Shafin🗡️🦁💥 @Shafin2104 Sam Curran is actually increasing his price in auction ☠️ Sam Curran is actually increasing his price in auction ☠️

Ibrahim_66 @cric_insane That is exceptional man 🏻 🏻 Wow! Five-for for him. Great performance lad, really WOW And yeah Good catch Malan.

#ENGvAFG Sam CurranThat is exceptional manWow! Five-for for him. Great performance lad, really WOWAnd yeah Good catch Malan. Sam Curran 😵😵😵😵 That is exceptional man 👏🏻👏🏻😍😍 Wow! Five-for for him. Great performance lad, really WOW 😍😍😘❤ And yeah Good catch Malan.#ENGvAFG

Charlie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇺 @charlie_strange



#AFGvENG #ICCT20WorldCup I just love Sam Curran. Always have. Not the fastest, not the most powerful but my God he is such a clever player. Always gives you 100% and fights like hell. I just love Sam Curran. Always have. Not the fastest, not the most powerful but my God he is such a clever player. Always gives you 100% and fights like hell.#AFGvENG #ICCT20WorldCup

james sturt 🍕 @jimbobgooner Sam curran is rather good Sam curran is rather good 👏 👏 👏

Deepesh Kumar @Deepesh38458556 What a spell from chutti kolandai

Sam curran!

Best figures for a England player in t20Is!

5/10 What a spell from chutti kolandai Sam curran! Best figures for a England player in t20Is! 5/10

Sam Curran becomes the first England player to pick up a five-wicket haul in a men's T20I

With stellar returns of 3.4-0-10-5, Curran became the first English player to bag a five-wicket haul in a men's T20I. He broke the record set by teammate Adil Rashid, who bagged returns of 4/2 against West Indies at the T20 World Cup last year.

Afghanistan huffed and puffed throughout their batting essay and it went downhill after Mark Wood prised out the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the third over. Ibrahim Zadran and Usman Ghani got a partnership going for the third wicket, but neither could convert their starts into anything substantial.

England's catching was on point, with Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid and skipper Jos Buttler pulling off stunners on the field. Moeen Ali too held onto a good catch and it was a clinical effort by the 2010 champions.

At the time of writing, the Three Lions are at 40/1 in 6 overs, with Buttler dismissed by Fazalhaq Farooqi for a run-a-ball 18. Dawid Malan has joined Alex Hales in the middle. England require 73 runs off the next 14 overs to register their first points in the Super 12.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes