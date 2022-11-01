The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has maintained the same stance they have over the years surrounding India-Pakistan matches outside the confines of multi-team tournaments. The cricketing governing body is not interested in the idea of Australia potentially hosting a Test match or being involved in a tri-series involving their arch-rivals in the future.

According to a report by SEN Sports on October 31, Australia expressed their interest in hosting a Test match between India and Pakistan. The development took place after their Super 12 thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

The organizers were even prepared to contest a tri-series involving India, Australia, and Pakistan should the talks for a Test match fall through.

Claiming that there is no chance that the Men in Blue will take on Pakistan apart from ICC events and the Asia Cup, a senior BCCI official told InsideSport:

“There is no question of playing Pakistan in any tournament apart from ICC and Asian events. We are not travelling to Pakistan and not playing anywhere else. It’s very simple."

He continued:

"Despite the interest it generates, we are not a private body. We are bound by government rules and if it doesn’t allow us to play Pakistan, we cannot."

On the aforementioned grounds, the BCCI declared their reluctance to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. They are set to file a notion with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for a neutral venue, much like the last few editions of the tournament.

Australia were optimistic about conducting an India-Pakistan bilateral clash

The most recent encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan led to an atmosphere and cricketing experience that can arguably never be recreated. Based on the success, Australia were hopeful of staging more matches between the arch-rivals on their shores.

Reiterating the fact that no bilateral clashes between the two nations is possible until the political tension ceases to exist, the official said:

“No, there are no discussions taking place at the moment. Ramiz Raja proposed a tri-nation series during ACC meeting in Dubai. But we did not go ahead as the government did not agree to such a plan. Currently, until diplomatic ties improve, a Test or tri-series other than ICC event is out of the equation."

India and Pakistan, however, are expected to play in accordance with their Future Tours Programme (FTP) following the T20 World Cup 2022.

Will the two neighboring nations play a bilateral series anytime soon or will the wait be prolonged? Let us know what you think.

