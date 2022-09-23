Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Match 27

Match 27 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022) on Friday, September 23, was a high-scoring affair. The Providence Stadium in Guyana hosted this exciting contest where Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Saint Lucia Kings to stay alive in the competition.

On the back of a sensational century from Faf du Plessis, the Kings posted 194 on the board, losing five wickets. Fifties from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shai Hope helped the Warriors chase down the total with four balls to spare. With this six-wicket win, they have kept their playoff hopes alive.

After the win, the Warriors moved to fifth position, thanks to a better net run rate as compared to the Trinbago Knight Riders who have slipped to the last position. Both sides have seven points to their name but the Knight Riders have played one extra game. They will have to be on their toes in their last game.

#CPL22 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #GAWvSLK The @amznwarriors claim a HUGE win at home to boost their playoff hopes!! @SaintLuciaKings remain in 2nd but only by NRR as they aren't confirmed a spot in the playoffs just yet. All to play for this weekend!! The @amznwarriors claim a HUGE win at home to boost their playoff hopes!! @SaintLuciaKings remain in 2nd but only by NRR as they aren't confirmed a spot in the playoffs just yet. All to play for this weekend!!#CPL22 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #GAWvSLK https://t.co/dRVDDgRYdc

Barbados Royals sit comfortably at the top of the CPL 2022 points table with 16 points. They have already booked a playoff berth and have been on a roll, winning eight out of nine games.

Saint Lucia Kings, despite their loss against the Warriors, are sitting below the Royals in the points table. They have eight points under their belt and will look to finish the league stages on a high.

Jamaica Tallawahs placed third in CPL 2022 points table

Jamaica Tallawahs are placed third in the points table with eight points. They have won four games and will be eager to make it to the playoffs by coming out on top against the Saint Lucia Kings in their last league fixture.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots finished all their matches with eight points to their name. They sit in the fourth position and their qualification for the playoffs will depend on other results.

The Royals have already qualified for the playoffs and a total of three spots are up for grabs. A total of three teams have eight points each and the battle for qualification will only get exciting from here.

It remains to be seen which sides hold their nerves and make it to the knockout stages of the CPL 2022.

