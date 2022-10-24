Team India's champion pacer, Jaspit Bumrah, celebrated the auspicious festival of Diwali with his mother, Daljit, and elder sister, Juhika, on Monday, October 24.

Taking to his Instagram account, Bumrah shared a picture with his family on the special occasion. The speedster, in the caption, wrote how he was missing his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, amid the Diwali festivities.

Sanjana, a well-known sports presenter, is currently in Australia for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Bumrah was also scheduled to compete in the showpiece event. However, a back injury forced him to withdraw from the crucial tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah captioned the post:

"Celebrating the festival of lights with my loved ones ✨🪔 We missed you @sanjanaganesan ❤️"

Due to a back injury, Bumrah has missed several matches, including the Asia Cup 2022 and the T20 World Cup 2022 this year. He returned to action in India's three-match home series against Australia last month following an injury-enforced hiatus.

He featured in two matches and bowled a total of six overs in the rubber. However, his injury resurfaced ahead of the ensuing white-ball series against South Africa, once again putting him on the sidelines.

India start the T20 World Cup 2022 with a thrilling win over Pakistan

India's opening encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan on Sunday, October 23, proved to be an enthralling one. The Men in Blue restricted Babar Azam and Co. to 159/8 in 20 overs after electing to bowl first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pacers Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya shone with the ball, claiming three wickets each. Pakistan’s Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) were the top performers with the bat, slamming fine half-centuries under pressure.

The run chase was a topsy-turvy one. Pakistan were favourites to clinch the contest after they ran through India's top order early. However, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya's stunning 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket gave their side a glimmer of hope.

Kohli's masterclass ultimately guided India to a famous four-wicket win over their arch-rivals on the very last ball of the encounter. The right-handed batter played a terrific knock, remaining unbeaten on 82 off 53 deliveries.

