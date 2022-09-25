"Don't embarrass yourself"- Younis Khan wants Pakistan to stick to their T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Former Pakistan batter Younis Khan wants the board and selectors to stick to the same 15 players that they have named for the upcoming T20 World Cup, irrespective of results against England.

Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat in the third T20I, which has once again raised questions about their inexperienced middle order. Many feel that the team is highly dependent on their openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and need to make some changes before the final cut-off date.

However, in a video posted by paktv.tv, Younis Khan explained why there shouldn't be any panic in the Pakistan camp as they should continue to back the players that they have and probably shuffle the batting if needed. He said:

"Don't embarrass yourself by making wholesale changes just a couple of days before the tournament starts. You need to back the players that are selected and the captain, coach and PCB should make sure that they get the best out of them. You have to make some sacrifices."

You can't play with a rigid approach: Younis Khan

Younis Khan feels that since Pakistan will play different opposition in the T20 World Cup, they will need to adapt according to the situation rather than just following a set blueprint, especially in their batting.

He believes the more the middle order gets exposed in the games leading to the showpiece event, the better it will be as they will get some much-needed game-time in terms of handling crunch situations.

On this, he stated:

"Babar and Rizwan will not necessarily perform in every game. You will need to give other players a chance to perform and put them in that pressure situation. You can't play with a rigid approach against every single team. You have to keep on adapting based on the opposition."

Do Pakistan need to make any changes to their middle-order ahead of the T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments below.

